Firefighters Warn Residents of Australian State NSW They 'May Not Get Help' Amid Severe Fires

As a result of forest fires in northeast Australia, at least two people were killed and seven more are reported missing, according to the fire service of the state of New South Wales.

The New South Wales Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) said on Sunday that they were expecting severe fire danger across wide-ranging parts of the country's most populated state.

— NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) November 9, 2019

​According to the state’s regional fire service, 81 forest fires have been recorded in the region, 36 of which are still not localised. An emergency was declared in 4 districts of the state; a warning regarding preparations for evacuation was issued for 16 of them. More than 150 residential buildings and a number of administrative buildings, including a school, have been completely destroyed by fire. More than 1.,300 thousand firefighters and about 300 special equipment units were mobilised to fight the fires.

Firefighters working to protect properties from Bills Crossing Fire at Johns River near Crowdy Bay. Fire activity is increasing as the winds pick up. Vid: @9NewsSyd pic.twitter.com/YNGpMuHw9K — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) November 10, 2019

​According to SBS, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that if the situation worsens, the forces of the national army and reservists could be brought in to fight the fires.