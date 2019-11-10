Over 1.8Mln Bangladeshis Evacuating to Safe Shelters Ahead of Approaching Cyclone Bulbul

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Over 1.8 million people are evacuating Bangladesh to over 4,000 shelters as part of the country's preparations for the approaching Cyclone Bulbul, which has already made landfall in eastern India, media reported.

According to Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, as cited by the bdnews24.com news outlet, the government has taken the precautions to protect its residents from the storm.

Additionally, the government has prepared measures to carry out relief efforts after the storm travels through the region.

Thousands evacuated in Bangladesh as Cyclone Bulbul makes landfall https://t.co/UHUeh5JGlv — jeff (@LittleOwl1985) November 9, 2019

Earlier on Saturday, Bangladesh's Disaster Management Ministry's senior secretary Shah Kamal said that people from 14 vulnerable districts in the country were being evacuated, particularly in the southwestern coastal area, where the cyclone was likely to make the most impact.

As Cyclone #Bulbul already hit India & southern Bangladesh on Saturday night, authorities of both countries ordered more than 2 million people to get out of the path of the storm. Our parners are working hard in the remote areas to ensure that people move to safer shelters. pic.twitter.com/PV5IbLYxwy — Oxfam in Bangladesh (@OxfaminBD) November 9, 2019

Our #volunteers are working round the clock to #ensure sufficient clean #water and dry #food supply for the #people living in the coastal areas that can be hit by the cyclone #Bulbul. pic.twitter.com/arIWXpH57F — Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (@BDRCS1) November 9, 2019

According to the Indian Express media outlet, the cyclone has already made landfall in India's eastern state of West Bengal on Saturday evening with heavy rainfall and wind speed recorded at up to 140 km per hour (87 miles per hour). At least two deaths have been reported in India so far as a result of the cyclone.