Supreme Court of India: Hindus to Get Ayodha with Alternate Land For Muslims

The Ayodhya land dispute, the decades-old religious conflict between the Hindu and Muslim communities in India, was flared up by the demolition of a Muslim structure – Babri Masjid (mosque) – by Hindus claiming Mughal emperor Babar demolished a Hindu temple in Ayodhya city in eastern India State of Uttar Pradesh.

India’s Supreme Court has ruled that disputed religious site in the northern holy city of Ayodhya should be owned by Hindus with alternate land for Muslims.

Under the ruling, the Ayodhya site should be handed over to a trust to oversee the construction of a Hindu temple, while a separate piece of land in the area would be given over to Muslim groups to build a new mosque.

The decision came after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose nationalist Bhartiya Janta Party led the campaign promising to build the temple by demolishing the 16-th century structure, appealed to masses to maintain peace and calm saying that the verdict is not anyone’s victory or loss.

“I appeal to the people of the nation to maintain calm and unity. There have been continuous hearings in the case since the past few months which the whole nation watched with curiosity. Showing highest respect to the Judiciary, all sections of the society, cultural organisations have made efforts to maintain peace, amity and positive atmosphere. We have to maintain the same even after the delivery of the verdict”, Modi tweeted on Friday.

More than 5,000 Indian troops and police have been deployed in Ayodhya in the run-up for the Supreme Court ruling, with hundreds of people reportedly detained on Friday amid fears of violence.

The court case is related to the ownership of the land, with Hindus believing that the site of the mosque is the birthplace of one of their most revered deities, Lord Ram. Muslims, for their part, insist that they have worshipped at the Babri mosque for centuries until the idol of Ram deity was covertly placed inside the mosque in 1949.