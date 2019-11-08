Register
20:06 GMT +308 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    This photo released by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) shows its Geosynchronous Satellite launch Vehicle (GSLV) MkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 lift off from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota, India, Monday, July 22, 2019

    Suspected North Korean Hackers Took Aim at Indian Space Agency – Report

    © AP Photo / Indian Space Research Organization
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    The attack allegedly occurred during the much-awaited Chandrayaan-2 moon mission that was launched in September. However, one of the officials claimed the mission’s failure had nothing to do with purported North Korean hackers.

    The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has confirmed that it was warned about a cyber-attack by suspected North Korean hackers in the middle of a landmark Chandrayaan-2 moon mission in September, but found nothing suspicious at the time, The Quint reported, citing sources.

    The latest revelation comes after India’s nuclear authority, the Nuclear Power Corporation of India, confirmed a cyber-attack against the Kudankulam nuclear plant in Tamil Nadu, the country’s southernmost state. Incidentally, the ISRO scientists were targeted "on the same server", Yash Kadakia, founder of Security Bridge, a Mumbai-based cybersecurity company, told the Indian edition.

    The breach became public on 28 October after some of the plant’s data emerged on Virustotal.com, an online malware scanning platform, but the plant systems were confirmed to be “not affected”.

    Traced Back to North Korea?

    Seoul-based non-profit IssueMakersLab has claimed that they identified the malware as the same one that was used to infiltrate the South Korean military’s internal network in 2016.

    “North Korea has been interested in the thorium based nuclear power, which to replace the uranium nuclear power [sic]. India is a leader in thorium nuclear power technology”, it said on 1 November.

    Separately, researchers at the Russian-based cybersecurity company Kaspersky Labs reported that the last activity of a so-called Dtrack malware that targeted “banks and research centres in India” was “detected in the beginning of September 2019”. Kaspersky Labs attributed the malware to Lazarus, “an umbrella name that typically describes hacking activity which advances Pyongyang’s interests”, the Indian edition noted.

    Indian Agencies Increasingly Targeted, Cyber Security Expert Claims

    Several cyber-attacks have reportedly been directed against India in recent time.

    Kadakia asserted at least five crucial government agencies have been attacked in the past few months, including India's Atomic Energy Regulatory Board.

    “This is not really rocket science, it wasn't really anything cutting edge, it was a phishing email, an unpatched browser and a lack of monitoring”, Kadakia was cited by the FT as saying on the recent attack.

    “They clicked the links and opened the malware”.

    The attacks have raised a grave concern over the suspected North Korean hackers targeting the country’s infrastructure so as to disrupt operations or potentially steal and sell valuable information.

    India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has of late championed the country as a budding, but promising, space power, although the Chandrayaan-2 mission, which was to be the first to land on the south pole of the moon, failed, having remained in space for about seven weeks.

    Related:

    NASA Blames Pitch Black Space Shadows for Inability to Locate India's Missing Moon Lander
    Chipset Developed by India’s Space Agency to Improve Geo-Location Capabilities in Phones, Autos
    India Boosting Its Military Forces to Combat Threats in Conventional, Cyber & Space Warfare – Journo
    Tags:
    Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), moon mission, launch, Chandrayaan-2, space, nuclear plant, malware
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 2-8 November
    This Week in Pictures: 2-8 Novermber
    Lowering the Barr
    Lowering the Barr
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse