'Pulled a Slight Trump’: Modi Asks US Investor to 'Channel His Inner Ninja' After Twitter Praise

New Delhi (Sputnik): American billionaire founder and global investor Ray Dalio lavishly praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hailing him as “one of the best leaders in the world” after the two met at Saudi Arabia's flagship annual investor meeting.

Tickling the funny bones of his 51.2 million followers, India’s leading man Narendra Modi has asked the founder of Bridgewater Dalio to meditate and channel his inner Ninja, as he will likely to be trolled for his words of praise to Modi.

​The American billionaire investor posted the video of their sit-down discussion with Modi on Twitter.

Sharing the link to the video, he had tweeted, “In my opinion, India’s Prime Minister Modi is one of the best, if not the best, leaders in the world. I had an opportunity to explore with him how he thinks as well as what he thinks. If you’re interested in listening to it, here it is”.

The reply has amused his followers, who hailed him for his “savage” reply to trollers and compared him to Donald Trump by saying he "pulled a slight Trump". While many said that Modi could give comedians a run for the money.

The jibe from Modi came on the backdrop of his discussion at Saudi Arabia's flagship annual investor meeting, in which Dalio quizzed the Prime Minister about his meditation practice and how it affected his view of the world.