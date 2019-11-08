Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Strikes Off Tonga Coast - USGS

Initially, seismologists reported about a 6.2 magnitude earthquake.
The quake was registered at 09:41 GMT about 60 miles to the east from Hihifo town at the depth of 6.2 miles.
Felt #earthquake M5.8 strikes 82 km E of #Hihifo (#Tonga) 24 min ago. Please report to: https://t.co/SoxlE5E06V pic.twitter.com/USOHLv20ZG— EMSC (@LastQuake) November 8, 2019
No casualties or destruction have been reported. USGS noted the "green level" of the threat of the quake consequences, indicating a low probability of casualties and economic damage.
Terremoto Tonga [Sea] - Magnitudo (ML) 6.0 - 08/11/2019 10:41:13 - https://t.co/sZZdUTohCz#Magnitudo68 #Terremoti #Terremoti pic.twitter.com/FgZ3T8nRYh— MeteoInItaly (@MeteoInItaly) November 8, 2019
The Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand are located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffer from powerful earthquakes.
