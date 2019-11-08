Cricket Loving Pakistani Couple Ditch Wedding Night to Watch Match, ICC Gushes Over the Picture

New Delhi (Sputnik): Dressed in wedding attire, eyes transfixed on the television screen, the picture of the newly-wedded couple shows how cricket-mania has gripped both India and Pakistan, as the sport is more than just cricket to its fandom.

The picture of the Pakistani couple, shared by the official Twitter handle of the International Cricket Council (ICC), has created quite a stir among cricket fans who couldn't agree more with the pair, who called themselves "die-hard cricket fans" in the picture submitted to the ICC.

Hasan Tasleem, who resides in North America, submitted their photograph to the ICC along with a note that read, “As a die-hard cricket fan, I want to submit a photo from my wedding this past weekend”.

“Even though it was my wedding night, I wasn’t going to miss the game,” he added.

The world cricket’s governing body with 9.9 million followers was also amazed with the couple’s dedication to cricket and tweeted the picture, calling it #CoupleGoals.

Here's a message we got from a fan in the US 👫#CoupleGoals



You know it's love when ... pic.twitter.com/4YuGImuXjW — ICC (@ICC) November 6, 2019

The picture received an overwhelming response from cricketing buffs, who recounted their own such experiences of cricket match dates coinciding with the birth of a child, while others shared pictures of the match being telecasted on screens during their weddings.

Not quite the same but can't resist sharing.

Place: Mumbai. These are guests at my parents wedding on 30 Oct 1983, huddled around a radio, listening to the second day's play of the Kotla test match against @windiescricket. @BCCI #CricketMeriJaan pic.twitter.com/QJTdXorSud — Harshad Joshi (@harshadvj) November 6, 2019

The birth of my second daughter clashed with a big UFC card last year. And they say men cant multitask. I did that night. — Amateur poker log (@petespokerstats) November 6, 2019

This was in India during India vs Pakistan World Cup 2015 Match pic.twitter.com/pLFNt8LsQp — Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) November 6, 2019

Well i rememeber watching #Indvpak 15/02/15 world Cup match on my wedding day. It was fun as we put a screen on that day in the ground were all rituals were performed — Antriksh mutha (@antu_mutha) November 7, 2019

On the other hand, many disagreed with Tasleem and joked that he shouldn’t have missed his wedding night for the game.

He missed his wedding night for a match? What's wrong with you buddy? 😂😂😂 — Jim Williams (@jimwills21) November 6, 2019

Yaa . know its love when..

Stroke,🦆 strike rate⚡, mid-wicket, ⚾balls, shot 🌧wetpitch💦, powerplay💥, all out👆

🔩Game end💤💤💤 — Prasad Devadiga🇮🇳 (@prasad_devadiga) November 7, 2019

No @ICC this is unpardonable. You need to schedule the matches well in advance.



We can't have weddings on match days. — KUGULET (@KUGULET) November 7, 2019

