Register
14:01 GMT +308 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this March 7, 2007 file photo, an Israeli army Heron unmanned drone aircraft, used for surveillance missions, flies during a display at the Palmahim Air Force Base, Israel. Israel Aerospace Industries said Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2009 that it will supply unmanned spy planes to Germany that will see action in Afghanistan early next year.

    Indian Troops Use Israeli Drones to Combat Smuggling on Border with Bangladesh - Reports

    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit, File
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Checking illegal cross-border activities and preventing cattle smuggling has been a challenge for Indian security forces. The use of drones is seen as vital to countering this menace, media reports said.

    India's paramilitary Border Security Force (BSF) has confirmed the acquisition of Israeli-made equipment to curb such incidents on the country’s 4,156km-long (2,582-mile-long) border with Bangladesh.

    These include tethered drones, thermal imaging cameras, Electro Optical/Infrared (EO/IR) sensors (used for military or law enforcement applications) underwater and underground sensors, as well as pan–tilt–zoom (PTZ) cameras.

    The Indo-Bangladesh border is the fifth longest in the world and spans five Indian states – Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, and West Bengal.

    The Israeli-tethered drones, each worth about $52,000, are equipped with day and night vision cameras that capture images over a two-kilometre distance and from a height of 150 metres.

    They are used to capture images of cattle smugglers crossing the border between both countries.

    Having aerial surveillance from a sufficient height offers a distinct advantage, as they are not affected by high winds and also get continuous power supply, a BSF officer said.

    He further stated that patrolling the Indo-Bangladesh border at some points is difficult because of the vast sand bars (submerged or partly exposed ridges of sand or coarse sediment created by water) and several river channels, especially during the monsoon season.

    The objective is to send out a message of deterrence, even though smugglers are aware that they are under constant watch, the officer said.

    To counter the aggressive surveillance mounted by border forces, smugglers have adopted strategies like blending in with the local population, deploying Indian villagers to carry out smuggling operations, and paying people to act as lookouts.

    In the recent past, smugglers have been arrested while sneaking cattle through culverts located under border roads and tying the animals on plantain trunks and setting them afloat on rivers and streams.

    Using hollow papaya stems as snorkels to breathe underwater, they also guide cattle across the border.

    Last year, the Indian government launched a smart-fencing Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS) project along the Indo-Bangladesh border in the Dhubri district of Assam State.

    The project, inspired by Israeli technology, entails installing technical and electronic systems along the unfenced riverine area of Lower Assam.

    A data network of the riverine border separating both countries is generated and managed by microwave communication, optical fibre cables, digital mobile radio (DMR) communication, day and night surveillance cameras and border protection radar systems.

    Seized cattle are offered up for public auction under strict scrutiny to stop cattle smugglers from reclaiming them.

    Related:

    Sari Smuggling Unravels Along India-Bangladesh Border
    Rohingya Muslims Bypass Bangladesh to Directly Enter India
    India-Bangladesh Border Guards Spar Over Rohingya Muslim Refugees - Reports
    Tags:
    Indian Border Security Force (BSF), underground, underwater, sensors, thermal cameras, Drones, Smuggling, Drug Smuggling, exploitation of cattle, Israel, Bangladesh, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Aztec mask decorated with turquoise mosaic, 1400-1521
    Remnants of Former Glory: A Look Back at Enigmatic Aztec Civilisation
    Lowering the Barr
    Lowering the Barr
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse