Over 60 People Reportedly Rescued From Distressed Boat Off Philippine Cebu Island - Photos

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) rescued over 60 passengers and crew members of the distressed MV Siargao Princess vessel off the coastal town of Sibonga in the central Philippines, media reported on Thursday.
"All accounted now. Sixty-three survivors out of 53 pax and 10 crew onboard for total of 63. Fifty-nine of them are now onboard MRRV 4406 en route to Cebu Port, while four are already at the shoreline of Carcar safely," commander of Coast Guard Central Visayas Ronie Gavan said, as quoted by the media.
UPDATE: Passengers of the capsized MV Siargao Princess has arrived at Tagbilaran Port, Bohol. | via Rowena Capistrano / photos courtesy of PCG-7 #TheFreeman100 pic.twitter.com/C3L1iRPyNf— The Freeman (@TheFreemanNews) November 7, 2019
A medical team was dispatched to the site, and the PCG will conduct an investigation.
