Busted! Viral Video of Pakistani Flags Hoisted in India Gets Called Out as Bluff

New Delhi (Sputnik): As Indian pilgrims prepare to pay obeisance at the holy Kartarpur Gurudwara on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism’s founder Guru Nanak, a viral video of alleged Pakistani national flags being hoisted atop houses on the Indian side of Punjab appears to be aggravating tensions between the two arch-rival countries.

A video of banners hoisted on the terrace of several buildings in Jalandhar, a city in India’s northern state of Punjab, was shared on Twitter with a caption reading that Pakistan's national flags had been raised in an Indian town.

The video was shared by Pakistani Twitter user Mohammad Alikhan, who hailed Prime Minister Imran Khan for his Kartarur diplomacy, captioning it as: “Sikhs Fly Pakistani Flags In Jalandhar India On Top Of Their Houses. Pakistan Zindabad. This is @ImranKhanPTI’s KartarPur Diplomacy.”.

#Sikhs Fly #Pakistani Flags In Jalandhar #India On Top Of Their Houses.



RARE VIDEO



Pakistan Zindabad.



This is @ImranKhanPTI’s KartarPur Diplomacy. pic.twitter.com/ZgIXNr7zZG — Mir Mohammad Alikhan (@MirMAKOfficial) November 7, 2019

The video has racked 22,000 views since posted today.

Twitter users were quick to rebut the person, sharing the video and called out its bluff as an attempt to "incite communal tensions" between the two countries. They have also asked Twitter Support to remove the fake video.

— Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) November 7, 2019

— Manjoor Ahmed 🇮🇳 (@ManjoorPoet) November 7, 2019

— Siddhartha Das (@sidharthone) November 7, 2019

An Indian fact-checking website has claimed that it is a fake video and reported that the locals raised their religious Islamic flags on the occasion of Prophet Hazrat Muhammed’s birth anniversary on 10 November.

The incident also alarmed the local police, who visited the area and ordered the residents to take down the flags. However, they were reinstated after the local Muslim community argued that the banners were not Pakistan's national flag, but religious Islamic flags.

Pakistan and India signed an agreement on 24 October to open the Kartarpur Corridor, a 4-kilometre stretch of road between India and Pakistan, to allow pilgrims from India to visit the Gurdwara Darbar Singh Kartarpur, one of the main Sikh shrines in Pakistan. The corridor will be inaugurated on 8 November and pilgrims will start their journey to the shrine on the following day.

— Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) November 6, 2019

​