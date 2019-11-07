‘Anti-India Propaganda’: Google Slammed for Allowing ‘Radical’ Sikh Secessionist App on Play Store

New Delhi (Sputnik): “Referendum 2020” is an online secessionist campaign, which aims to create a separate independent state of Khalistan for the Sikh community, launched by a US-based group called “Sikhs for Justice".

Google play - the official app store for Android apps on Google is facing the wrath of social media users after the app “2020 Sikh Referendum” was made available for download by users.

Social media users were miffed after coming across the app, listed on the Play Store as already having more than 1,000 downloads, and slammed the tech giant for allowing the radical extremist movement to be on its platform.

The free app asks its members to join their team 2020 for a “Punjab Independence Referendum”, with 27 countries, including the UK, US, Canada, Australia, and Pakistan, listed amongst others.

Several people have called it anti-India propaganda, while urging others to report it as “inappropriate” to have it taken down.

@GooglePlay please remove 2020 sikh referendum app this is false propaganda against india. — Rahul singh (@HinduRahulhind) November 7, 2019

Google is ITCHING to be kicked out of INDIA !! It seems to be dancing to the tunes of the worlds largest terror exporter and grey-listed country PAKISTAN !! — 🇮🇳Sanghi Chanakya🇮🇳 (@Chanakya_Says) November 7, 2019

Now, Anti India propaganda 'Khalistan' is on Google Play Store.



How can @GooglePlay, @GooglePlayDev allow Radicalization on its platform?



Is @NIA_India aware of it?



This '2020 Sikh Referendum' app is radicalizing youth for Khalistan against India



Link: https://t.co/bpt7k4ghv3 pic.twitter.com/epajqZ7g1z — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) November 6, 2019

India’s Union Cabinet on 17 July 2019 banned "Sikhs for Justice", the separatist group, on the grounds of secessionism and carrying out alleged anti-national activities.

Recently, literature on Ghazwa-e-Hind, translated as “Holy War Against India” was also made available on Play Store. It is a term allegedly mentioned in an Islamic book saying that India will be conquered by Islamic forces.