Twitter Erupts as Autopsy Report Confirms Rape of Aspiring Pakistani Hindu Doctor

New Delhi (Sputnik): The death of Pakistani-Hindu medical student Namrita Kumari, had triggered a huge uproar in both India and Pakistan after her body was found in her dormitory room under mysterious circumstances, with a rope tied to her neck and the doors locked from inside, as per media reports.

An autopsy report on the Pakistani medical student has confirmed that she was raped before being murdered on 16 September at Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) hostel in Larkana, a city in the north-west of the Sindh province of Pakistan.

The DNA test came up positive for a forced sexual act after the residue on the girl’s clothes was matched with her vaginal swab.

An online campaign #JusticeForNamrita has kicked off in Pakistan after the news of her rape was broken, prompting calls for a transparent probe into the matter in the absence of religious discrimination.

Social media users are also slamming the medical college, authorities and media outlets for allegedly trying to malign the character of the deceased by calling it a suicide over a failed relationship and delaying the investigation.

People are also demanding the arrest of college authorities who presumed it to be suicide even before thorough investigation.

The autopsy report has also confirmed the claims by her brother Vishal, a medical consultant at Dow Medical College in Karachi, who had strongly objected to her murder being called a suicide.

As per Pakistan daily Dawn’s report, Vishal had alleged that the marks around his sister’s neck looked like those made by a cable wire, while wounds on her arms suggested a scuffle.

The incident had led to protests by the Hindu community in her hometown of Ghotki, in the northern Sindh Province of Pakistan. Several members of the Hindu community shut down shops and businesses and came out into the streets to protest against the authorities.