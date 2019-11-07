Two Indian Army Porters Killed as Avalanche Hits Kashmir

New Delhi (Sputnik): The year 2017 was the deadliest for the Indian Army when around 25 troops were killed in avalanches in different parts of the Kashmir Valley.

At least two civilians working as porters for the Indian Army were killed in an avalanche in the Indian-administered Kashmir border district of Kupwara on Thursday.

The valley, famous for its snow-covered peaks and scenic natural beauty, has witnessed the first snowfall of the season which has also disrupted life in the area on massive scale.

Local officials said the unfortunate incident occurred in the district’s Trehgam area.

The porters, who form the logistic backbone for troops, are deployed along the Line of Control facing Pakistan. They fell victim to the avalanche in the morning.

Trees fall down due to snowfall in Kashmir. Damage to electricity infrastructure causes power crises. pic.twitter.com/e8FgdiPbSG — Aakash Hassan (@Aakashhassan) November 7, 2019

Last year, over 20 people were killed in avalanches in the valley. Kashmir Valley faced unprecedented levels of snow that completely disrupted communications for over two months. The snowfall in the Kashmir Valley is the reason tourists from all over the country flock to the region.

