Register
10:52 GMT +307 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Smog and dust in New Delhi

    OMG! Priests Put Face Masks on Idols as Pollution in India Chokes Deities

    © AP Photo / Manish Swarup
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The pollution in India seems to have also exposed gods here to the risks of choking as well.

    In India’s historic riverside city of Varanasi, also known as “Banaras” and "Kashi", temple priests have covered the faces on the idols representing Goddess Parvati, Goddess Kali and Lord Shiva with masks, keeping them away from the toxic air.

    Known as the "spiritual capital of India", Varanasi is a city on the banks of holy river Ganges in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh dating to the 11th century B.C. Along the city's winding streets are some 2,000 temples including "Kashi Vishwanath", the famous “Golden Temple” dedicated to Lord Shiva. The city is famous for its "Ganga Aarti", a ritual to offer prayers to the river Ganges. 

    View this post on Instagram

    मैं नृत्य करूं नटराज सा जब, तुम शिव तांडव का पाठ करो.. मैं बनू शाम बनारस की, तुम गंगा आरती घाट बनों..|| @banarasiya #banaras #banarasaarti #evenings #banarasgangaghat #assighat_varanasi #assighat #photographer #seen #photoshootideas #mobilephotography_nature #india_ig #photoalbum #photography #photoshootideas #photographer_day #photographer #mobilephotography #photoshoot #photographers.of.india #street_travel #modallife #lisningmusic #pic #banarasia #banarasaarti #banarasgali #banarasia #mahadev #shiv #lord #shivoftheday #shiva #mahakaal #harharmahadev

    A post shared by Pra_pand (@prakashsharma.official) on

    View this post on Instagram

    #gangaghat #banarasdiaries Pic credit @nav_ine

    A post shared by THE KASHI (@kashi.the) on

    According to media reports, the priests from Varanasi’s famous “Shiv-Parvati Temple” believe that if on festivals and winter nights, idols of gods and goddesses are presented with new clothes and woollens, it is necessary for them to keep up with the trend of face masks.

    He also said that an increased number of worshippers have started visiting the temple while covering the mouth with anti-pollution masks, posibly inspired by the now-masked deities.

    Netizens have shared their reactions to the amusing news on micro-blogging site Twitter, calling out the Narendra Modi government to take quick measures to tackle the issue of smoggy air throttling northern India.

    ​A politician from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party recently evoked amusement by blaming neighbouring Pakistan for the toxic air in Indian cities.

    ​However, many netizens supported the act of covering the temple deities with masks if it inspires the general public.

    ​Earlier last week, New Delhi's air quality index breached the “severe” and “emergency” mark after India celebrated its annual festival of lights Diwali with fire crackers, followed by farmers across the states of Punjab and Haryana burning the paddy stubble in their fields.

    To combat air toxicity, Delhi's government rolled out the “odd-even” vehicle rationing scheme mandating private cars with license plate numbers ending in odd digits to stay off the roads on even dates and vice-versa until 15 November.

    The scheme, however, will be suspended for a couple of coming days – 11th and 12th November – on the occasion of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak’s 550th birthday.

    The exception in the “odd-even” rule is to allow the Sikh community to freely participate in the big celebration that is set to be held across India.

    Related:

    Indian Government Says Country's North Is Under Emergency Due to Air Pollution
    Users ROFL as Indian MP Blames Pakistan, China for Releasing Toxic Gases into Polluted New Delhi
    ‘Suffocating to Breathe’: New Delhi Locals Suffer Amid Eye-Burning Pollution Crisis
    Tags:
    Twitter, God, Varanasi, Delhi, pollution, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Morbid Beauty: Old and Spooky Cemeteries Across the World
    Morbid Beauty: Old and Spooky Cemeteries Across the World
    Bailing on New York
    Bailing on New York
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse