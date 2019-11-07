Register
12:01 GMT +307 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a news conference with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran, Iran, October 13, 2019

    Pakistan Army Says Indian Pilgrims Will Need Passport to Visit Kartarpur, Contradicting PM Khan

    © REUTERS / OFFICIAL PRESIDENTIAL WEBSITE
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had earlier this month said Indians visiting the historic Kartarpur Gurudwara would not be required to carry passports. The 4.5 kilometers trans-border corridor links two important holy sites connected to the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak.

    Pakistan military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor, however, made it clear that not a single Indian would be able to cross the border to visit Kartarpur Gurudwara in Narowal without a legal entry permit or passport. Citing security reasons for the summersault, Ghafoor said Islamabad would not grant any leniency towards those using the agreed corridor.

    “As we have a security link, the entry would be a legal one under a permit on a passport-based identity. There will be no compromise on security or sovereignty,” Gen Ghafoor said while talking on a private TV channel on Wednesday night.

    The overruling by the Pakistan Army of Prime Minister Khan's promise of passport-free passage to the holy sites in Pakistan comes just two days ahead of the inauguration of the corridor linking the two key Sikh Shrines in Pakistan and India by Imran Khan. Khan had also promised to waive visa fees on the day of inauguration and the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of the Sikh religion. He had said that Indian pilgrims could enter Pakistan through the corridor to visit Gurdwara with any valid travel documents.

    “For Sikhs coming for pilgrimage to Kartarpur from India, I have waived off 2 requirements: i) they won’t need a passport - just a valid ID; ii) they no longer have to register 10 days in advance. Also, no fee will be charged on the day of inauguration & on Guruji's 550th birthday,” Imran Khan tweeted on 1 November.

    Over a thousand Indians have been preparing to cross the border through the corridor which links two important holy sites connected to the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak on the Indian and Pakistan sides.

    While briefing diplomatic corps on Wednesday 06 November in Islamabad, Pakistan foreign secretary Sohail Mahmood said, “Pakistan will permit 5,000 Indian pilgrims of all faiths without visas, per day, seven days a week, throughout the year, with the provision for additional numbers on special occasions, subject to capacity”.

    The Foreign Secretary stated that besides the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, pilgrims from India would be coming through Wagah border as well. Similarly, thousands of pilgrims from across the world, especially from countries with large Sikh communities, would also be coming to Pakistan.

    Nevertheless, the Indian government claimed the trans-border visit by the pilgrims would be as per the agreement signed between the two countries last month.

    “The bilateral agreement remains the cornerstone on how the corridor will operate…the agreement says that passports will be the identifying document for Indian nationals. Pakistan has not told us if they want to amend it, despite us asking them about it. So, we will go by what is there in the bilateral agreement,” foreign ministry sources said on Wednesday.

    The officials also expressed concern over the appearance of some secessionist leaders in an official video released by the Pakistan government.

    Related:

    Pakistan Allows Visa-free Daily Travel for 5,000 Indian Pilgrims to Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara
    Away from Cross-Border Fire, India, Pakistan Ink Historic Kartarpur Corridor Agreement
    Pakistan Rubbishes Presence of Terrorist Camps Near Kartarpur Corridor
    Tags:
    Punjab, Kashmir, Sikh, Imran Khan, Mohammad Faisal, Pakistani Armed Forces, Pakistani Army, Pakistan, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Morbid Beauty: Old and Spooky Cemeteries Across the World
    Morbid Beauty: Old and Spooky Cemeteries Across the World
    Bailing on New York
    Bailing on New York
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse