World’s Fastest Ultra-Light Aircraft to be Produced in China: Report

The deal to transfer production technology was signed by Czech and Chinese companies this year, and is currently in the development stage which includes training Chinese employees, the Shanghai-based news website thepaper.cn reported on Sunday.
The production line in China will be launched in 2020, the report said.
With a speed of 300 kilometers an hour, the Shark is said to be the world's fastest ultra-light aircraft and has a range of 1,660 kilometers, the Beijing Daily reported in November 2018, when the aircraft was on display at the Airshow China 2018 in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province.
As a tandem seat, light plane made of advanced composite material featuring carbon fiber epoxy, the Shark is suitable for multiple purposes including flight training, sightseeing and as a private aircraft, according to exhibitors at the Czech booth at CIIE.
In 2017, the Civil Aviation Administration of China issued a Validation Type Certificate for the Shark, clearing a path for its production in China, thepaper.cn reported.
The Shark targets high-end consumers, and is priced between 160,000 to 200,000 euro ($178,000-223,000) for sale around the world, the Beijing Daily said.
This article was originally published in Global Times.
