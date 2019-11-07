Social Media Storm Over India Placing Nepal Land Within Its Boundaries

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Nepal government has issued a strong objection over a new political map released by India that places a disputed tract of land lying between both countries within India’s borders.

Placing the Kalapani region in Nepal’s Darchula district within Indian borders as shown in a new map created by the Indian Home Ministry has ignited a storm in on social media.

Kalapani, a 35-square kilometer area claimed by both India and Nepal, has been embroiled in controversy since mid-1996, shortly after the ratification of the Mahakali Treaty with India by Nepal’s Parliament.

A majority of netizens, both of Indian and Nepali origin, have questioned this development.

Little but significant detail (remember Doklam?) — India’s new political map continues to include #Kalapani territory claimed by Nepal and disputed trijunction point with China.



Current implications: https://t.co/7DQriDx6Oq



History: https://t.co/CPgMM754tp pic.twitter.com/Z9kJGoVmhX — Constantino Xavier (@ConstantinoX) November 4, 2019

Instead of unilaterally including Nepal's territory #Kalapani in her map, India should practically solve the issue with Nepal. Nepalese politicians can be bought, but for us citizens it is another Indian bullying and fuels anti-India sentiment. @PMOIndia

https://t.co/TQnAZQEwcT — Hari S. (@TeestaPradesh) November 6, 2019

Picking up on this 2017 news report, Nepal Government/civil society have work cut out to challenge *both* New Delhi & Beijing over #Kalapani and #LipuLekh. What a moment ! China & India scholars must look to voluminous Nepali archival records & reports.https://t.co/EGl2nx7SIv — Kanak Mani Dixit (@KanakManiDixit) November 6, 2019

#Nepal Government should lodge a complaint in UN Security Council and move In'tl court regarding #Kalapani. — Chãru (@augustille) November 6, 2019

its not #kashmir, its #kalapani.

Dear @narendramodi sir.

We signed treaty with east india company claimed by britishers not indian government.

Please rule your own territories. — ✌आचार्य 😎सुदिप✌ (@asudip90) November 6, 2019

Meanwhile, the foreign ministry of Nepal has made it clear that Kalapani is an integral part of the Himalayan nation. The ministry said that any unilateral actions along the Nepal-India border will be unacceptable to the Nepal government since the foreign secretaries of the two countries have already been assigned by the Nepal-India Joint Commission to find a solution on unresolved border disputes in consultation with border experts.

A Nepal Parliament committee (State Affairs and Good Governance Committee) is aware of the new map and has demanded an explanation from concerned government ministries.

Officials from the foreign affairs, home and land reform and management ministries, besides the survey department, are likely to depose before the parliamentary committee on Thursday.

The Indian government released the new political map after it formally split Jammu and Kashmir State into two central government-administered Union Territories on 31 October.

The 1816 Segauli Treaty between Britain and Nepal provided that the Kali River would mark the western border between India and Nepal. Kalapani lies on its east bank. India asserts that old British surveys and maps show this section to be a part of India. Nepal has staked its claim for all the area east of the Lipu Gad, a rivulet that joins the Kali River on its border.