Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Discharged From Hospital

New Delhi (Sputnik): Three-time Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, serving a seven-year jail term, but granted bail on medical grounds, was hospitalised in October after his health deteriorated.

Pakistan's ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif was discharged from Lahore Service Hospital in Islamabad, and will now be treated at his residence where an ICU unit has been established under the supervision of his physician, Sharif's political party PML(N) stated on Wednesday.

Sharif had refused to be moved to his residence at the eleventh hour because his daughter Maryam had not been released from prison despite submitting surety bonds and remitting her passport to the court.

The Islamabad High Court has granted an eight-week bail to the ailing leader on medical grounds.

Sharif was diagnosed with thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), an auto-immune medical condition in which the immune system begins to destroy platelets.

In December 2018, an accountability court (anti-corruption court) sentenced Sharif to seven years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case.

Nawaz and his daughter Maryam are also being probed in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. Maryam is awaiting release after the Lahore High Court granted her bail on Monday.

The PML(N) leader was sent to Pakistan's anti-graft watchdog's National Accountability Bureau, which is investigating the Sharif family in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had refused to apply the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to Sharif, a pardon granted to politicians accused of corruption, saying that an agreement with the Sharifs will be equal to treason.

Nawaz Sharif is the only Pakistani to be elected prime minister three times and had also served as the chief minister of the largest province of Punjab twice.