Register
14:46 GMT +306 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A 3D-printed logo for Twitter

    Caste-astrophe: 'Untouchable' Netizens Want 'Discriminatory' Twitter to '#CancelAllBlueTicksinIndia'

    © REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Indians from the lower caste, known as Dalits or "Untouchables", have started a massive campaign against Twitter, demanding that they be given a “rightful place” on the platform and that it stop using “blue ticks” to divide users.

    #CancelAllBlueTicksInIndia is trending on Twitter in India as thousands of people belonging to the marginalised lower caste Dalit community are fighting what they deem as discrimination on the micro-blogging site in the country.

    One of the most prominent voices of this movement is senior Indian columnist Dilip C. Mandal, who previously accused the micro-blogging platform of being discriminatory against people from the Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Castes (OBCs) in the country.

    According to the ancient hierarchy system of India, these castes have been placed right at the bottom of the societal-status pyramid for ages.

    While the social protest against Twitter’s alleged “casteist” policies have been going on since November last year, the cause gained momentum earlier this week after Mandal blamed Twitter for not verifying the profiles of eminent people from the “oppressed” community on its platform.

    Influenced and caught up in rage, netizens have been slamming, trolling, and threatening Twitter India and CEO Jack Dorsey, blaming the micro-blogging site for implementing what they call unequal and biased practices on its platform that has around 33 million users in the subcontinent.

    Recently, Twitter verified the profile of Indian Home Minister Amit Shah’s son Jai Shah, who only had 27 followers and one tweet - something which led netizens to demand that the platform disclose the criteria for adding a “blue tick” to a profile.

    ​In light of the accusations, Twitter India has claimed that the platform’s "commitment to inclusion and diversity is fundamental and crucial to the effectiveness of Twitter services" in India.

    “Members of marginalised groups come to Twitter every day to express themselves, shed light on important issues, and join a community of allies”, local media quoted a Twitter spokesperson as saying on Tuesday.

    This is not the first time that Twitter has been accused of being a “racism” promoting platform in India.

    Earlier in November, Dorsey kicked up a social media storm in the country after a picture of him holding a placard saying "smash Brahminical patriarchy" went viral on social networking platforms.

    ​The reference to “Brahmins”, the traditional priestly class who sit atop the caste hierarchy in the nation, outraged India’s majority Hindu community.

    At the time, Twitter India explained that the poster was handed to Dorsey by a Dalit activist when the platform hosted a closed-door discussion with a group of women to know more about their experience using the micro-blogging platform.

    Related:

    Twitter Divided as Children Allegedly Told to ‘Build the Wall’ at White House Halloween Party
    'Twitter From TWITTER': Jack Dorsey Trolls Facebook's Rebranded Logo
    Thousands of India's 'Untouchables' Accuse Twitter of 'Caste' Bias
    Tags:
    Jack Dorsey, caste, India, Twitter
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Less is More? Sexy Underwear Displayed in Moscow
    Less is More? Sexy Underwear Displayed in Moscow
    Bailing on New York
    Bailing on New York
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse