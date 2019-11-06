Users ROFL as Indian MP Blames Pakistan, China for Releasing Toxic Gases into Polluted New Delhi

New Delhi (Sputnik): After a thick blanket of smog enveloped the national capital of India and adjoining areas for over a week, Delhi is breathing the air of respite, with air quality improving to “severe” from “hazardous” on the PMI air quality index since Monday.

While political parties argue about the reasons Delhi has literally becoming a "gas chamber", blaming it on stubble burning by farmers, vehicular traffic and industrial production; one Indian politician has shocked everyone with his take on the cause of pollution in Delhi which has been widely mocked online as absurd.

Vineet Agarwal Sharda, a state legislator from Uttar Pradesh's city of Meerut, on Tuesday, alleged that either of India's two neighbouring countries, Pakistan or China, could have released the poisonous gases into the country's capital city.

"There is a possibility that this poisonous gas could have been released by any neighbouring country which is afraid of us. I feel that Pakistan or China is afraid of us," Sharda told Indian news agency ANI.

He suggests that the Indian government should seriously ascertain whether Pakistan released any poisonous gas. The State lawmaker continued by explaining that Islamabad is unhappy that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah took charge. He also pointed to the economic slowdown that Islamabad is facing, which he claims is driving the country to take up a begging bowl.

"Whenever Pakistan fought a war with India, it was defeated. Since PM Modi and Amit Shah came, Pakistan has become frustrated," he said.

Within a few hours of making the statement, the politician's words turned him into a laughing stock on Twitter, with people not refraining from name-calling and ridiculing him for his absurd claims.

Pakistan, China May Have Released Poisonous Gas To Pollute Air In India: BJP Leader Vineet Agarwal Sharda from UP.



BJP members across India have been competing within the party for highest stupidity rank?🤦🏾‍♂️



These jokers are @BJP4India party's strategy?😂 https://t.co/m1ISvXtpW7 — AutoRaja (@AutoRaja1212) November 6, 2019

Noble committee needs to see this path breaking tech. Passing gas is one thing, detecting it is another. They need to patent this technology before it gets stolen😅 — CoP (@CommonManOfPune) November 6, 2019

This is why some politicians want us to remain uneducated and foolish so that they can get away with any narrative — Kushagra Pandey (@KushagraPandey6) November 6, 2019

the irony is not in such statements, they are made deliberately, there is a huge gullible audience for such kind of utterances...….somebody shld make a compilation all such utterances since 2014..... — Eshwar (@6eshwar9) November 6, 2019 These leaders are good at playing caste and religious sentiments of people but do not have basic understanding of real issues. There must be some criteria of minimum IQ level for them to become MLAs and MPs. — crookworm (@crookworm) November 6, 2019 It shows how ignored or diversify own political vengeance, in recent NASA realise pictures how neighbour state agricultural waste was ignite before a month by knowingly will causes dangerous to neighbour state people for political advantages and turns colour to other countries — 2018 & 2019 (@2018vs2019) November 6, 2019

Earlier, Sharda had become an internet sensation after a video of his rap-like speech went viral on social media and provided inspiration for meme content to netizens. He was urging voters to give their mandate to the Bharatiya Janata Party by chanting “Kamal” (lotus, the symbol of the political party) numerous times.