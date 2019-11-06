Twitterstorm as India's Largest Milk Cooperative Hails Prime Minister Modi for Staying Out of RCEP

New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s decision to stay out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) has been widely welcomed by political parties, farmers’ groups and social activists. New Delhi decided not to sign the agreement, as its concerns were not addressed by the grouping.

India’s largest milk cooperative and food products marketing entity Amul went the extra mile, with its iconic topical advertisements, to hail Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not signing the RCEP.

According to the coop, junking the treaty has “safe-guarded” the interest of the farm, small industry and dairy sectors.

#Amul Topical: Interest of farmers, small firms and dairy sector

safe-guarded in India's non-signing of RCEP...

​Amul is known for its witty advertisements on topical subjects which are hits for their concepts and humour- they feature a hand-drawn cartoon of a young Indian girl dressed in a polka-dotted frock with blue hair and a ponytail.

But the ad hailing Prime Minister Modi has not gone down well with Twitterati, with some mocking it for giving him "undue" credit for the decision.

Some others commented that the “Liberal-Secular brigade” will accuse Amul of getting “Modi-fied” no matter what.

Farm PM? This is like praising a driver for stopping at the edge of a cliff after being pressured by co-passengers instead of actually falling off... — Firas Durri (@firasd) November 5, 2019

I expected some bhakt to say historic blunder made by Nehru corrected. But this will work. — Shadab Ansari (@iamshadab) November 5, 2019

Shameful to see a popular brand like this bending over everytime the Supreme Leader wants it to. — Rachit Somani (@SomaniRachit) November 5, 2019

The Liberal-Secular brigade will now blame Amul for getting "Modified". But this is another wonderful mssg from our most loved brand. Pls keep up the good work - you represent the feelings & voices of the Indian masses. — Kaushik Goswami (@Kaushik_Goswami) November 5, 2019

Thanks @narendramodi for stopping cpec which was started by @incindia in 2007. — Bhargav Patel (@Bhargavsukesh) November 5, 2019

​Some even reminded how the architect of the largest cooperative, the late Varghese Kurien, had been stripped of his basic facilities by Amul at the behest of Modi, who was Chief Minister of Gujarat at the time.

This firm PM devalued V. Kurien, did you remember @RahuldaCunha?



Verghese Kurien faces Modi's wrath, may've to give up basicshttps://t.co/spksX43is8 — Deval Panchal (@devalp) November 5, 2019

​New Delhi stayed out of the deal as the Trade Grouping did not give any “credible assurances for India with regards market access and non-tariff barriers”. Prime Minister Modi was also under pressure from Bharatiya Janata Party’s ideological ally, and opposition parties in India not to sign the treaty, which would have impacted India’s farm sector and small industries.

After the RCEP summit, India’s Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said, New Delhi will never finalise any trade agreement in a hurry. Goyal told media persons in New Delhi on Tuesday that during future trade negotiations, the focus will be on “India first”.