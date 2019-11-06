At Least 15 Militants Killed, 5 Captured Amid Attack on Tajik-Uzbek Border Checkpoint - Officials

Unidentified gunmen have reportedly attacked a security checkpoint on the Tajik-Uzbek border. According to Tajikistan's authorities, at least 15 militants were killed and five more detained while at least two security officers died in a skirmish.

According to the Tajik military, an illegal armed group, consisting of at least 20 masked gunmen, Tuesday night attacked the "Ishkobod" security checkpoint, located on the border with neighbouring Uzbekistan.

The militants managed to capture at least five military-grade assault rifles during the attack, according to Tajik officials. However, 15 gunmen were killed during the skirmish at the checkpoint and the rest were captured.

Local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Border security reportedly remains an issue in this CIS state. According to Chairman of the Coordination Service of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Council of Border Troops' Commanders, Col. Gen. Alexander Manilov, around 8,000 militants from the Taliban Islamist movement and the Daesh terror group remain in Afghanistan near the border with Tajikistan, aggravating the security situation in the region.

*Daesh (IS, Islamic State, ISIS, ISIL), Taliban are terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other countries.