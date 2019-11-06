Netizens Say 'Naughty Boy' to Ex-UN Envoy over His Picture with Bollywood Actress

This time, India’s opposition party legislator became a reason for the envy of several youngsters after he took to Twitter to share a picture with actress and model Arti Chabria.
The senior congress legislator was full of praise for the actress and gushed about how, with felicity and charm, she manages both her Bollywood career and a husband in Perth.
The lovely @aartichabria is an actor, director & motivational speaker (see her Aartao on @youtube) who manages a career in Bollywood & a husband in Perth with felicity & charm. Great to meet her at the CG's lunch. pic.twitter.com/KCPmdQ1mBc— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 5, 2019
The tweet led to an avalanche of responses, as some compared him to American pornstar Jonny Sinns, while others called him a reason for depression among youngsters for charming women with ease.
Shashi Tharoor is INDIAN version JONNY SINS— Sujoy Kumar (@sujoy4kumar) November 5, 2019
You are Responsible for Depression and Suicide 💔 of most of the Young Population in India.— Pritam Vidrohi (@pritamvidrohii) November 5, 2019
The king of romance in fiction, bollywood is articulated to @iamsrk sir 🙏— RITURAJ SINGH (@ThinknThought) November 5, 2019
Honest-to-goodness, the badshah of romance should also be articulated to @ShashiTharoor jee🙏
Sir when u meet someone, u can only use word as x-Husband for the ladies!!— Kachra Seth (@kachra_sheth) November 5, 2019
Sir can you please tell me the secret behind your evergreen young looks👍— Toino v shohe (@v_shohe) November 5, 2019
Others took him with hilarious memes.
Shashi around girls. Naughty boy. 😂 pic.twitter.com/NoZQA1ZyVl— Vaibhav (@Vaibhav4real) November 5, 2019
Chance pe.... pic.twitter.com/1LqCgCxypK— Asian Defence (@AsianDef) November 5, 2019
Known for his impeccable English diction that often sounds French even to the literati, Tharoor previously amazed celebrity watchers by describing a book about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "more than just a 400-page exercise in floccinaucinihilipilification.
According to the Cambridge Dictionary of the English Language, 'floccinaucinihilipilification' is defined as the act of considering something to be not at all important or useful, and is the longest non-technical word in the dictionary.
Tharoor is also facing trail in the suicide of his wife Sunanda Pushkar, who was found dead in a hotel suite in New Delhi on 17 January, 2014. His private messages with Pakistani journalist Mehr Tarar also became a point of argument in the case, hinting at a relationship between the two.
