Register
23:33 GMT +305 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A man walks inside a conference room used for meetings between military commanders of China and India, at the Indian side of the Indo-China border at Bumla, in the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, November 11, 2009

    China Says Denies Pursuing Trade Surplus Against India

    © REUTERS / Adnan Abidi/File Photo
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that New Delhi will not join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), as core concerns remain unresolved.

    The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Tuesday said it will welcome India into the RCEP at an “early date” as Beijing will continue to work with all parties to resolve outstanding issues through negotiation.

    The statement came a day after India opted out of the deal after industrial sectors including dairy, pharmaceutical, chemical and textiles opposed the move suspecting that Beijing would use the pact to dump products at much lower cost.

    The Chinese ministry on Tuesday, however, claimed that Beijing does not pursue a trade surplus against India. Over the past five years, China's imports from India have increased an estimated 15 percent, according to reports.

    “The two sides should explore more ways and comprehensive measures to step up cooperation in investment, production capacity and tourism, making the pie even bigger and fostering balanced and sustainable trade relations,” ministry spokesman Geng Shuang stated during a press briefing in Beijing.

    Geng stressed that the RCEP is an open initiative stating that, “once signed and put in place, it will help Indian goods to enter China's and other participating countries' markets as well. This is a two-way and complementary arrangement”.

    Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday stated that India is out of the trade agreement for now but is “open for further talks”.

    The Indian government earlier expressed concern over the rising trade deficit with China and other countries that constitute the RCEP. As per the commerce ministry document, India's trade deficit with RCEP nations has almost doubled, to around $105 billion in 2018-2019, in comparison to $54 billion in 2013-2014. Of India's $105 billion trade deficit with RCEP countries, China accounts for $53 billion.

    The RCEP comprises the 10-nation Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) bloc as well as Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Japan and China. The RCEP, once implemented, will create the world's largest trading bloc, accounting for about half of the world’s population, 25 percent of global GDP, and 30 percent of global trade.

    Related:

    India Ready to Woo Tech Giants Amid US-China Trade Tensions
    New Delhi Issues Map Showing China-Administered Aksai Chin as Part of India's Ladakh Region
    India Opts to Stay Out of China-Backed Mega Trade Deal
    Tags:
    Chinese Foreign Ministry, Narendra Modi, India, China trade wars, Trade Wars, Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Less is More? Sexy Underwear Displayed in Moscow
    Less is More? Sexy Underwear Displayed in Moscow
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse