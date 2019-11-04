Fury Over Indian Minister's Suggestion to ‘Eat Carrot' to Be Healthy in Smog-Choked Delhi

New Delhi (Sputnik): As odd-even vehicle rationing scheme to reduce traffic on the roads of New Delhi kicked off today as part of efforts to combat the toxic air-smearing the city with grey fumes. But some bizarre suggestions from Indian ministers have infuriated local residents.

Suggestions from government ministers ranging from eating carrots and listening to music to performing oblation as ways to counter the pollution-related problems of Delhi have irked residents of the smoke-smeared city.

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan suggested in a tweet on Sunday that eating carrots is not only beneficial for blindness but also helps in fighting against pollution-related ills.

Eating carrots helps the body get Vitamin A, potassium, & antioxidants which protect against night blindness common in India. Carrots also help against other pollution-related harm to health.#EatRightIndia @PMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA @fssaiindia pic.twitter.com/VPjVfiMpR8 — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) November 3, 2019

The Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar, who had been squabbling with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over measures to tackle the public health emergency, recommended “scintillating thematic” music to people struggling for clean air to breath.

For more such compositions click onhttps://t.co/yMIlz7rrA9 #IndianMusic https://t.co/9e4mtx6I64 — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) November 3, 2019

Another suggestion came from Sunil Bharala, a cabinet minister in Uttar Pradesh's nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, who suggested that yajna, a fire ritual done as an oblation in Hinduism, should be performed to please the Rain God. He also said farmers have always practiced stubble burning and that this is a “natural system”.

The statements from the ministers drew an instant backlash on social media.

Shouldnt you focus on the right to breathe? — Sidrah (@SidrahDP) November 3, 2019

Hab u left ur ministry of environment? I think modiji has promoted u as the union minister for music aftr ur impecceable performance in keeping environment pollution free! — TheResistance (@resistance3088) November 3, 2019

Walnuts are considered to improve gray matter in brain and hence intelligence of an individual. May i suggest you to eat some walnuts to help you combat air pollution issue better! — Huzy (@huzefa_rangwala) November 3, 2019 In last term you were kicked out of your role as envi. Min. For non performance. @PMOIndia @narendramodi please suspend him as Envi Min he doesn’t even understand his job well. No action taken so far to save Delhiites. Delhi is choking #DelhiAirEmergency SOS — Suman Virwani (@Sumanvirwani) November 3, 2019

Netizens' reactions also highlighted public resentment regarding the government’s lack of preventive measures in response to the crisis.

Such a shame.. this is the condition of @narendramodi @AmitShah cabinet minister of health. In such a health emergency he is promoting carrots. At least show that you are concerned and do something!!! #DelhiBachao #DelhiAirEmergency — Ankur Tandon (@TandonSaab) November 3, 2019

Others responded with memes while saying, people have to be alive to enjoy your music suggestions.

But doc how to overcome the pollution problem ? Should we do some Havan or yagna? What do U recommend ....? pic.twitter.com/m4wwcRfnxe — wez snider (@SniderWez) November 3, 2019

The spike in air pollutants to “hazardous” levels and poor visibility is forcing dozens of flights to divert from Delhi.

The central government held a high-level meeting on Sunday to discuss the crisis, which is caused by stubble burning, busy traffic, industrial production, and poor weather conditions.

Authorities have already declared a public emergency after the pollutant levels in the air hit record highs.