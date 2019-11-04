Priyanka Chopra Gets Bashed for Wearing Mask in New Delhi Amid Worsening Air Pollution

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian-American Actor Priyanka Copra Jonas is in the Indian capital to shoot her next film The White Tiger.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a picture of her wearing a mask on Sunday and wrote in an Instagram post: “Shoot days for #thewhitetiger. It’s so hard to shoot here right now that I can’t even imagine what it must be like to live here under these conditions. We r blessed with air purifiers and masks. Pray for the homeless. Be safe everyone.”

However, her post did not go well with some netizens who started calling her out for her ‘hypocrisy’.

Many trollers took a sarcastic dig at the actress and asked her where her air pollution concerns where when she was clicked smoking cigarette during a vacation in Miami. She has previously been mocked for smoking while being the campaigner for asthma awareness in India.

Priyanka Chopra pic.twitter.com/VCZsSPvkBb — TheNo.13 (@Chaitubevara) November 3, 2019

Everyone Is So Busy in Their Life No One Noticed Priyanka Chopra's Asthama is Back. 🔙 #DelhiPollution #Trolls pic.twitter.com/6Xun3CMayi — Lihos niaj (@LihosN) November 3, 2019

But some of her fans were happy to see Priyanka in Delhi. As one fan wrote on her Instagram post with 137,000 likes: "How do you still look amazing with half of your face covered??" Another one wrote: "Please take care of yourself too."

The Netflix film The White Tiger is based on Aravind Adiga’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name. The movie stars Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Adarsh Gourav. American filmmaker Ramin Bahrani is writing and directing the film.