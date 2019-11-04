'Delivery Executive From Hell': Late Night Food Craving Turns Into Nightmare for Mumbai Girl

New Delhi (Sputnik): Mumbai has been ranked as the 45th safest city on the Safe Cities Index (SCI) 2019. The SCI 2019 ranked 60 countries worldwide across five continents and measures urban safety, with indicators categorised as digital, infrastructure, health and personal security.

Beating the late night hunger pangs became a nightmare for a Mumbai woman after a delivery executive allegedly misbehaved while delivering her order late on Saturday.

In a Facebook post, Dishari Dutt, 24, a Mumbai resident, shared her ordeal about how a delivery man from the Indian food chain Swiggy purportedly barged into her house at around 3 a.m.

According to the woman, not only was he abusive on arrival, he entered her house and refused to leave. He later returned with four friends to threaten her and her guest.

Dutt was unable to reach Swiggy customer care to lodge her complaint immediately but she received a response from them after posting about her ordeal on Facebook. Dishari claimed Swiggy did not take any immediate action.

She has also filed a police complaint against the delivery man, who apparently continued to call her, threatening her to “teach a lesson.”

This is not a first such incident where the safety of a customer has been compromised due to delivery problems: reports from different cities in India suggest Swiggy delivery men have made sexual advances, abused women on the telephone and barged into houses.

Swiggy said it was still looking into the issue and was yet to hear “the other side of the story.”