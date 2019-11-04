New Delhi (Sputnik): India's women’s cricket team may have been beaten by a single run during the first of a three-match One Day International (ODI) series against West Indies, but the team put up a great show with T-20 format captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s sensational catch.

Indian woman cricket team’s all-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur clean bowled everyone with her astonishing single-handed mid-air catch during the ODI against West Indies women in the Caribbean island nation of Antigua.

The slow-motion video of the Indian star, who got into a bird-like stance for a split-second to catch out West Indies skipper Stafanie Taylor, has taken social media by storm.

While it looked like the ball that had raced for six from Taylor’s bat would sail over boundary rope, scoring a hundred for the Caribbean skipper, Kaur appeared from nowhere and leapt into the air to catch the ball with her left hand.

The video of the star cricketer left netizens gawking over her agility, with several hailing her as superwoman, while some others dubbed her “flying Kaur”.

Harmanpreet kaur has taken an impossible catch. It could be a dream catch for Jhonty Rhodes himself. — Ankur Awasthi (@AnkurAw61898000) November 3, 2019

Harmanpreet Kaur Turns Superwoman, Takes a One-Handed Blinder at Boundary Rope pic.twitter.com/YeiFG8aQxs — Vihar Wikipedia (@ViharWikipedia) November 3, 2019

The team stumbled in chase of 226 by finishing with only 224 on the board, getting beaten by just a run.

The Indian team, however, had a fine start, with Priya Punia scoring the highest for the contingent, with 75 runs and Jemimah Rodrigues smashing 67 runs of 41 balls during the play.

Meanwhile, Caribbean Stafaine Taylor's 94 and Natasha McClean's fifty paved way for West Indies win with 225 for 7 wickets of 50 overs.

Kaur also added a feather to her hat by becoming India’s first cricketer to play 100 shortest format Twenty20 Internationals, even before former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and skipper Rohit Sharma.