Register
23:09 GMT +303 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Smog and dust in New Delhi

    Indian Government Says Country's North Is Under Emergency Due to Air Pollution

    © AP Photo / Manish Swarup
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Indian government held on Sunday a high-level meeting to discuss the environmental situation in the northern part of the country, which was described by the cabinet as an emergency.

    The Indian capital of New Delhi, as well as surrounding regions, are currently engulfed in dense smog, caused by stubble burning, busy traffic, industrial production, and poor weather conditions. The city authorities called on people not to leave homes and temporarily closed schools. Some flights were also canceled over the smog.

    “Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Dr. P. K. Mishra held a high-level meeting this evening with the States of Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi to tackle air pollution. The meeting comes in the wake of the increasing air pollution levels leading to an emergency like situation in the NCR [National Capital Region]”, the government said in a statement.

    The government tasked Cabinet Secretary Shri Rajiv Guaba with monitoring the environmental situation in northern territories on a round-the-clock basis.

    “The meeting reviewed the situation arising out of stubble burning, construction activities, burning of wastes and industrial and vehicular pollution. It has been decided that the Cabinet Secretary Shri Rajiv Guaba will monitor the situation with these States on a daily basis. State Chief Secretaries have been asked to monitor the situation in the districts on a 24x7 basis”, the statement said.

    The cabinet also asked the neighboring states to reduce the number of fire incidents and dust levels in the wake of deteriorating weather conditions.

    “About 300 teams have been deployed in the field in the national capital to tackle the challenge of air pollution. The main focus is on 7 Industrial Clusters and major traffic corridors in the NCR. Similar arrangements have also been made by Punjab and Haryana and necessary machinery has been provided in the states”, the government added.

    The environmental situation in India is traditionally poor. According to the Greenpeace and AirVisual analysis of air pollution, issued in March, 22 out of 30 cities with the worst air pollution are located in India. Gurugram, which lies some 20 miles southwest of Delhi, was named the worst polluted city in the world, while New Delhi the worst polluted capital.

    Tags:
    India, New Delhi, emergency situation
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Uruguayan tattoo artist Victor Hugo Peralta and his wife, Argentinian tattoo artist Gabriela Peralta
    Scary Beauty: People Who Don't Need Halloween Costumes
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse