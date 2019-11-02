Register
14:50 GMT +302 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Supporters of a Pakistani radical Islamist party 'Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam', attend an anti-government march, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Thousands of members of a radical Islamist party have camped out in Pakistan's capital, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan over economic hardships. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

    Pakistani Capital in Grip of Protests as Islamist Party Demands Resignation of Prime Minister Khan

    © AP Photo / Anjum Naveed
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe

    On Friday, Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman, chief of Pakistan’s radical Islamist Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) party said that the country’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has until Sunday night to step down.

    Tens of thousands of Islamists along with opposition supporters have been rallying in Pakistan's capital Islamabad to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan over the country's economic crisis.

    The so-called “Freedom March” is being held as Islamabad authorities use shipping containers and riot police to block access to the "Red Zone” which is home to parliament, the Supreme Court and the Prime Minister's residence.

    Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a news conference with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran, Iran, October 13, 2019
    © REUTERS / OFFICIAL PRESIDENTIAL WEBSITE
    Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a news conference with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran, Iran, October 13, 2019

    The rally, which kicked off as a caravan of cars and buses from the southern city of Karachi last Sunday, is led by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, head of one of the country's largest Islamist parties - the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI).

    “This is a peaceful rally and we are peaceful people, therefore we want to stay peaceful otherwise this [crowd] has the strength to go to the prime minister's office and arrest him”, Rehman pointed out.

    He insisted that Imran Khan should be ousted from office within 48 hours, in a call that has already been dismissed by the Pakistani Prime Minister.

    “Those who make money in the name of Islam have been exposed. I have promised to Allah I will send all those who looted the country to jail,” Khan said during a televised speech in the northern city of Gilgit. He specifically pledged to prosecute Rehman for alleged corruption.

    Military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor, for his part, emphasised that the army believes “in the law and the constitution” and that its support is “with the democratically elected government, not with any party”.  

    Shehbaz Sharif, leader of the opposition Muslim League-Nawaz party, for his part, told supporters that “the time has arrived for us to get rid of this illegitimate government”.

    “After one year in power, 220 million Pakistanis are screaming but the time has arrived for Imran Khan to scream,” he said, adding that under Mr Khan “there are no jobs, no business, labourers are unemployed and prices are going up.”

    The opposition described the government as a body supported by the military, which the opposition claims continues to set the country’s security and foreign policy.

    “We want new free and fair elections” which will be overseen by the election commission, “not the army,” Mian Iftikhar Husain​, leader of the Awami National Party, underscored.

    Khan won the 2018 election vowing to break Pakistan away from its legacy of corruption, also pledging to pull 100 million people out of poverty.

    The economic crisis, however, prompted the government to turn to the International Monetary Fund which sent a $6bn bailout to Islamabad in July.

    Related:

    Pakistan's PM Imran Khan Has 'Every Right' to 'Run His Economy Into the Ground' - Indian Diplomat
    Two Dead, Dozens Injured in Protest Rally in Pakistan-Administered Kashmir - Reports
    Pakistan to Sign Second Free Trade Agreement With China to Boost Ailing Economy
    Tags:
    Islamists, corruption, protests, opposition, Imran Khan, Islamabad, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A person dressed as a Zombie poses for a photo as she participates in a 'Zombie Walk' on the weekend before Halloween in central Kiev, Ukraine Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
    This Week in Pictures: 26 October - 1 November
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse