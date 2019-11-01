Body-Building Veteran Air Marshal Nails Pull-Ups on his 90th Birthday, Video Goes Viral

The inspirational video, shared on the 90th birthday of P.V. Iyer, is giving major fitness goals to millennials.
Shared by the IAF’s official website, the video has racked up over a 100,000 views since being posted.
— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) October 30, 2019
The veteran is known as the Running Air Marshal in the Air Force for having clocked 120,000 kms in his 50-year running career.
Some netizens were left stunned at the fitness of the 90-year-old, saying they can't feel more ashamed for finding excuses to not do basic exercises.
— Dheeraj (@Dheeraj_2109) October 31, 2019
— SUNIL KUMAR H PAI (@hsunilpai) October 31, 2019
— MOHAN KRISHNARAO (@Mohan_FinMo) October 31, 2019
— Manish Kr Khetan / मनीष Kr खेतान (@Ls2014Manish) October 30, 2019
All comments
Show new comments (0)