Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turns 46, Twitter Erupts With Birthday Wishes in India

New Delhi (Sputnik): As former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates her 46th birthday on Friday, Twitter in India has erupted with birthday wishes and love for the Bollywood actress.

In her career spanning more than twenty years, Aishwarya has essayed a variety of iconic roles including that of Indian princess Jodha Bai in the period love-story “Jodha Akbar” and that of “Paro” in the film rendition of the 1917 Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's classic novel “Devdas”.

Often recognised as one of the most beautiful women in the world, the internationally-renowned, blue-eyed beauty has also starred in major Hollywood projects including -- Pride and Prejudice, The Mistress Of Spices, Provoked, The Last Legion and The Pink Panther 2.

Showering her with overwhelming love, netizens are making #HappyBirthdayAishwarya trend on Twitter with over 7,000 mentions already.

Happiest birthday, THE AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN!!!!!!!



Till date being a cultural influence accross India is not that easy, and YOU OWN IT!!!!!



Can't wait to see you again as Nandhini in Ponniyin Selvan🥳🥳🥳! Come back, QUEEN!#HappyBirthdayAishwarya#HBDAishwarya pic.twitter.com/b4mZMk1uxS — ❦❦ இவள் வெண்பா(Venba)❦❦ (@paapabutterfly) November 1, 2019

My most favorit actress Birthday today

Look her childhood blue eyes whitish baby like british

#HappyBirthdayAishwarya pic.twitter.com/I1V6ijEIbA — thriloka ☘️ (@DSHP13) November 1, 2019

#HappyBirthdayAishwarya



To the classy Lady Aishwarya Rai class apart, I wish you happiness, peace in life, good health and many more birthdays to bring you delight!!God bless

Mango Slush

Los Angeles, Ca pic.twitter.com/viDrKKADcN — Mango Slush (@Terrie61693914) October 31, 2019

​Currently, Aishwarya along with her daughter Aaradhya and husband Abhishek is in Rome, where the actress marked 20 years of her association with Swiss watch brand “Longines”.

View this post on Instagram ✨❤️20 years with Longines🌟🎊 Super Precious n Super Special 💖✨ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Oct 31, 2019 at 3:42am PDT

View this post on Instagram 💖 A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Mar 9, 2019 at 4:42am PST

With an Italian twist, Abhishek congratulated his “Principessa” on Instagram, and shared a picture of Aishwarya under the Roman skies, dressed in a pastel pink gown.

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday Principessa!!! ❤️ A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Oct 31, 2019 at 1:36pm PDT

According to media reports, Abhishek plans to treat his wife to a tour around the Vatican City before an evening of birthday celebrations planned at an “exotic” location.

After winning the Miss World title in 1993, Aishwarya worked closely with international organisations like PETA and Smile Train for animals and child welfare.

Work-wise, Aishwarya was last heard dubbing the Hindi version of the Disney fairytale film “Maleficent-2” starring Angelina Jolie, for Indian audiences.