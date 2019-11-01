Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turns 46, Twitter Erupts With Birthday Wishes in India

In her career spanning more than twenty years, Aishwarya has essayed a variety of iconic roles including that of Indian princess Jodha Bai in the period love-story “Jodha Akbar” and that of “Paro” in the film rendition of the 1917 Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's classic novel “Devdas”.
Often recognised as one of the most beautiful women in the world, the internationally-renowned, blue-eyed beauty has also starred in major Hollywood projects including -- Pride and Prejudice, The Mistress Of Spices, Provoked, The Last Legion and The Pink Panther 2.
Showering her with overwhelming love, netizens are making #HappyBirthdayAishwarya trend on Twitter with over 7,000 mentions already.
Currently, Aishwarya along with her daughter Aaradhya and husband Abhishek is in Rome, where the actress marked 20 years of her association with Swiss watch brand “Longines”.
With an Italian twist, Abhishek congratulated his “Principessa” on Instagram, and shared a picture of Aishwarya under the Roman skies, dressed in a pastel pink gown.
According to media reports, Abhishek plans to treat his wife to a tour around the Vatican City before an evening of birthday celebrations planned at an “exotic” location.
After winning the Miss World title in 1993, Aishwarya worked closely with international organisations like PETA and Smile Train for animals and child welfare.
Work-wise, Aishwarya was last heard dubbing the Hindi version of the Disney fairytale film “Maleficent-2” starring Angelina Jolie, for Indian audiences.
