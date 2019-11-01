N.Korean State-Run Media Confirms Successful Test of Super-Large Multiple Rocket Launchers

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korea's Academy of Defence Science has confirmed a successful test of super-large multiple rocket launchers, the state-run KCNA news agency reported early on Friday, adding that the country's leader, Kim Jong Un, had expressed his satisfaction over the launch.

On Thursday, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said Pyongyang had fired two short-range missiles from the Phyongannamdo province's city of Sunchon to a range of around 370 kilometers [229 miles] and an altitude reaching around 90 kilometers.

The KCNA reported that the Central Committee of the Workers' Party had been informed about the successful test launch on the spot.

Earlier in the day, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JSC) reported that North Korea launched two unidentified objects toward the sea of Japan.

North Korea has recently announced to have successfully test-fired a new submarine-launched ballistic missile.

Since July, North Korea has activated its weapons tests in violation of UNSC resolutions. On Thursday, the United Nations expressed hope that Pyongyang would re-engage in its negotiations on denuclearization with Washington.

The two countries have been engaged in off-and-on negotiations on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula for months. Their negotiators met for a working meeting for the most recent time in early October in Stockholm.

However, the meeting abruptly finished without any agreement. North Korea said the United States had not taken Pyongyang's demands into account, something denied by Washington.