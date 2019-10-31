Indian Army Officer to Face Court Martial Over Sharing Porn Clips With Female Cadets

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Indian Army has punished a major general by dismissing him from service in connection with the sexual harassment of a lady officer in August this year.

A major general of the Indian Army is set to face a court martial for allegedly sharing pornographic clips with female cadets.

“The officer was posted in the western part of the country where his responsibilities included looking after girl cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC). During this posting, he used to share pornographic video clips with the girls cadets”, Indian news agency ANI reported, citing Army sources.

The girl cadets, who received the clips from the major general, complained to senior authorities after which a detailed enquiry was ordered into the case, sources said.

"The officer is due to retire soon but he will be attached to a formation applying section 123 of the Army Act under which personnel can be tried even after their retirement".

In May this year, the Indian Army ordered a court martial against two of its officers with the rank of major for allegedly having an "illicit relationship".

The Indian Army has strict disciplinary rules against cases of moral turpitude and adultery.