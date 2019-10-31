Forest Fire Triggers Landmine Explosions Along Line of Control in Kashmir

New Delhi (Sputnik): While incidents of forest fires are relatively seldom recorded in the dry months of autumn, stretching from September to November in the Kashmir region, landmine explosions are common on both sides of the border in India and Pakistan, often leaving locals and soldiers injured.

A forest fire has triggered several landmine explosions along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, an official confirmed on Thursday.

The fire, which broke out along the LoC, soon spread to large areas on Wednesday night, subsequently leading to landmine blasts and causing panic among residents of the border area.

No loss of life or damages to any forward defence locations was recorded, the official confirmed.

The fire was later doused by forest department officials and the army, while bringing the situation under control.

On 13 October, a soldier died while two others were critically injured after a landmine explosion in the Naugam sector of North Kashmir.

The LoC exists as the de-facto border between India and Pakistan.