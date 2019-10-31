Climate Change: Extreme Heat May Kill 1.5 Million Indians a Year from 2100, Report Says

New Delhi (Sputnik): While the world is already witnessing the effects of climate change, this year’s summer broke records around the world. India experienced its second-longest heat wave, with temperatures reaching 50.8°C in Rajasthan state this year.

Extreme heat events precipitated by climate change are feared to kill an additional 1.5 million people in India every year from 2100, according to a study released by the Climate Impact Lab of the University of Chicago and the Tata Centre for Development at UChicago on Thursday.

“If greenhouse gas emissions continue to grow at the current rates, India is projected to see a rapid increase in extreme hot days by turn of the next century, increasing mortality risks”, the study added.

It’s been observed that the worst effect of climate change is likely to be seen in the form of heat strokes. Heat puts the body under great stress, straining the circulatory system and being particularly dangerous to young children and those over 65.

The report also warned that the average annual temperature in India will also increase by four degrees Celsius to 28 by 2100. The average number of extremely hot days is also likely to increase by eight times.

The Indian agricultural of state of Punjab currently has the highest average summer temperature. If emissions continue on the current path, 16 of the 28 states and 9 union territories (including Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh UTs), are projected to become hotter than the current hottest state at the close of the century.

The root cause of these climate change impacts is reportedly the continued global reliance on fossil fuels.

The study points out that India’s energy use is expected to more than double by 2040, largely driven by fossil fuels, the study added.