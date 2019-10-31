Register
21:32 GMT +331 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Piles of coal

    India’s Core Industrial Production Contracts, Highest Decline in Coal Output

    © AP Photo / John Minchillo
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s economic growth continues to be contracted with the Central Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) painting a gloomy picture of the general economic situation. IMF in its latest economic outlook had lowered growth projections for the Indian economy to 6.1 per cent.

    India’s core Index of Industrial Production has declined by 5.2 per cent in September from 0.5 per cent contraction in August, according to data released by the Federal Trade Ministry on Thursday. Coal production registered the highest decline at –20.5 per cent.

    Industrial growth is measured in terms of production in eight core sectors – Coal, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilisers, Cement, Steel and Electricity. The combined index of these sectors stood at 120.6 in September, down by 5.2 per cent against the figures for September 2018.

    Coal production declined by 20.5 per cent in September, showing a cumulative decline of 3.5 per cent during the period April to September over the corresponding period in 2018. Crude production and Fertilisers declined by 5.4 per cent, Natural Gas by 4.9, Refinery Products 6.7 per cent, Steel 0.3 per cent, Cement 2.1 per cent and Electricity generation by 3.7 per cent.

    Meanwhile, the fiscal deficit of the federal government during the first half of the financial year 2020 was INR 6.52 trillion, 96 per cent of the annual target. “The fiscal deficit trend is a bit worrisome. Had there not been one-time windfall gain from the RBI, the fiscal deficit would have become much worse,” said Dr Devendra Pant, Chief Economist with India Rating and Research.

    Dr Pant said the performance in tax revenue was a worrying trend. The net tax revenue growth declined to 3.0 per cent in the second quarter of Financial Year 2020, a decline of 1.2 per cent from the first quarter’s 4.2 per cent.

    “Higher expenditure growth in the second quarter of the current financial year will provide some support for economic growth, which is affected by demand slowdown. While the growth is likely to improve in the second half-year, which will translate in relatively better tax collection and growth,” explained Dr Pant.

    Related:

    “Panglossian” or “Floccinaucinihilipilification” is the State of Indian Economy
    Indian Central Bank Survey Paints Gloomy Picture of Economy
    Indian Finance Minister Says Growth of Global Economy Depends on India, China Growth
    Tags:
    industrial production, Economy, New Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Robot Next Door: Possible Future Coexistence Between Humans and Androids
    The Robot Next Door: The Future of Coexistence Between Humans and Androids
    President Trump tweeted that the Democratic Party has a death wish and that it is being led to doom by Adam Schiff.
    Rallying Republicans
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse