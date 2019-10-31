India Will Allow Angela Merkel to 'Stay Seated' During National Anthem on Health Grounds

New Delhi (Sputnik): German Chancellor Angela Merkel is paying a three-day visit to India to seek ways to strengthen bilateral economic and strategic ties. Merkel is accompanied by a high-profile business delegation, as well as 12 German cabinet ministers, who will be holding meetings with their Indian counterparts.

Considering German Chancellor Merkel’s health issues, the Indian government has given her a special exemption to “stay seated” during the national anthems of both India and Germany during a ceremonial reception in New Delhi on Friday, government sources said.

Chancellor Merkel's difficulties in standing without support are known and lately she has been seen seated at ceremonial events, both at home and abroad, which would have normally required her to stand.

The exemption is being invoked based on a request from the German side to accommodate the chancellor's wish to be accorded the ceremonial welcome.

Merkel’s health condition has been discussed at length recently. In June this year, Merkel was spotted visibly unsteady and shaking when she met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The 64-year-old politician later said she had recovered from the condition after drinking water.

This was followed by two more bouts of uncontrolled shaking during public events.

In July, Merkel was having difficulty standing during the national anthem and she sat down but the matter became serious when she remained seated for a second time at an official ceremony.

While these incidents led to Merkel’s ability to carry on with her duties being questioned, the chancellor has continued with her meetings as per her schedule and denied her health to be a matter of concern.

However, following the incidents, Merkel has taken a seat at official events since then.