Bollywood's Shah Rukh Khan Bedazzles Letterman’s Netflix Series with Record High Ratings

New Delhi (Sputnik): David Letterman's popular late-night talk show on Netflix India took Shah Rukh Khan's millions of fans by storm. It also gave the US celeb a taste of India's over-the-top fan culture, with crowds waiting outside legendary actors Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's homes just to catch a glimpse of their idols.

Shah Rukh Khan, was the first Indian celebrity to appear on David Letterman's show "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction", streaming on Netflix India, and immediately skyrocketed its ratings - just a week after its launch on 25 October.

The latest episode of Letterman's show featuring Shah Rukh has become the best episode in the series, in terms of ratings, greatly superseding the rankings of earlier episodes.

The show recorded its highest-ever IMDb rating of 9.1, leaving behind all other episodes, some of which were graced by US President Barack Obama, actor George Clooney, Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai, amongst many others over the show's two seasons.

IMDb is an online database of information that provides critical reviews and ratings for films, television programmes, home videos, video games, and online streaming content.

Shah Rukh, whose popularity endures far and beyond his performance at the box office, charmed the live audience with his witty remarks and dimpled smile.

The audience applauded thunderously for the superstar several times during the one-hour show, prompting Shah Rukh to gesture for them to stop.

Letterman, who was awe-stuck by the actors' fan following, also hailed Shah Rukh, saying that Khan will figure at the top list of people from whom he has learnt something.