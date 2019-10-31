Terror Threat Looms Large over South India as NIA Continues Searches in Daesh Recruitment

New Delhi (Sputnik): In June this year, various reports had suggested that the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) is emerging as a Daesh area of attention following severe setbacks in Syria and Iraq.

India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted raids on houses at six locations in the southern state of Tamil Nadu – including in Kovai, Trichy, the Kayalpatnam area of Thoothukudi District, Elayangudi, and Nagapattinam – in connection with the case of a youth being recruited by Daesh for terrorist attacks in southern India.

According to NIA, the accused in the majority of the Daesh cases were radicalised through videos of controversial Islamic Preacher Zakir Naik.

India’s apex terror investigative body stated earlier in October that the agency had arrested 127 people and has a list of as many suspects to be arrested shortly.

“To date, the NIA has arrested a total of 127 people from different parts of the country in connection with ISIS ties. The largest number of people was arrested in Tamil Nadu (33), Uttar Pradesh (19), Kerala (17), Telangana (14), Maharashtra (12), Karnataka (8) and Delhi (7)", NIA chief Yogesh Chandra said.

Tamil Nadu has been on the terrorists’ radar for the past few months. Based on the interrogation of several of the accused, it was confirmed that one of the common factors in the radicalisation of these persons was Naik, another senior NIA official claimed.

The 53-year-old Naik had fled India after being charged with spreading hatred, money laundering, and funding terror. His involvement in terror attacks came to light during various investigations.