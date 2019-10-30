Netizens Question Facebook Banning 'Eggplant', 'Peach' Emojis to Curb 'Sexual Solicitation' On Apps

New Delhi (Sputnik): In a bid to further clarify its stance on “nudity” on its family of apps, Facebook has imposed a ban on certain double-meaning emojis.

The “eggplant” and “peach” emojis that are popularly exchanged to express “sexual” representation of male genitalia and buttocks have made it to the list of banned emoticons on Facebook, as well as its photo-messaging app Instagram.

The move, which is aimed at curbing “sexual solicitation" on social media platforms, has stimulated hilarious reactions from netizens on Twitter, who also questioned the social networking giant about its stance on banning religious, racist, and politically inappropriate content from its apps.

Facebook and Instagram banning 'sexual' emoji's such as the aubergine and peach shows how messed up us lots are. 🤧🤧🤧🤧🤧🤧🤧🤧 — Harjeet (@hbabyyspam) October 30, 2019

Oh, dear - it's a slippery slope, clearly. How will civilized folk ever be able to discuss yellow-cling peaches in polite society? pic.twitter.com/sWukOHxhw1 — 𝓐𝓷𝓽𝓸𝓷 𝓑𝓵𝓪𝓴𝓮 🌎 🆘 (@Antonblakeactor) October 30, 2019

Sexual use of the #eggplant & #peach #emojis are now #banned on Facebook & Instagram.



Actually great news for the banana, carrot, hotdog, taco, & donut emoji to finally make their debut.



You know how long these guys have been waiting in the wings for their time to shine? — Darryn (@darrynsfood) October 30, 2019

Just reminding that Facebook has said they won't remove hate speech posted by politicians https://t.co/Fxv3O65aCh — Adrija Bose (@adrijabose) October 30, 2019

The fact that my android won't be able to make a funny sexual joke with this emoji saddens me A LOT https://t.co/9g6amxYQ24 — that's the spirit정국💜 (@parkhaengjin) October 30, 2019

​According to the new rules concerning the online code of conduct, Facebook and Instagram prohibit users from posting sexually explicit content on their profiles, as well as from indulging in sexually inappropriate chats.

Facebook’s decision comes despite numerous protests that artists from all over the world have participated in, demanding the allowance of “artistic nudity” on the major social networking platforms.

Earlier, in June, nearly 100 people stripped in front of Facebook's New York headquarters, holding pictures of nipples in their hands and demanding that the social media giant let them depict nudity as their artwork on the platform. The campaign was outlandishly titled #WeTheNipple.

“The policies pose ‘a philosophical question about women’s bodies and shame around nudity and sexuality... this is why we have 25 men in Alabama making decisions about women’s bodies’” - Dawn Robertson



Check out this article on #WeTheNipple art action https://t.co/AI44oV7RCu — Grab Them By The Ballot (@GrabThemBallot) June 19, 2019

​Another protest in June saw international porn artists gather outside Instagram's Silicon Valley headquarters, describing the nudity-censorship rules of Facebook and its family of apps "vague, inconsistent and threatening to their livelihood".