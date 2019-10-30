Religious Trolls Target Shah Rukh Khan for His Diwali Wish, Veteran Actress Comes to His Rescue

New Delhi (Sputnik): India celebrated one of its major festivals – Diwali – over the weekend and like other Indian celebrities, Shah Rukh also wished fans “Happy Diwali” via social media with a special picture of himself, his wife Gauri, and his youngest son AbRam on Twitter and Instagram.

King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, was trolled by some religious users on social media after he extended festive wishes to his fans and 39.1 million Twitter followers.

However, some Islamic groups heavily criticised the superstar for wearing a red and yellow “Tilak” – which is a part of Hindu rituals -- on his forehead.

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2019

​While Shah Rukh did not address the trolls publicly, “appalled” veteran Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi jumped to his rescue and expressed her objection at the anti-secular groups spreading hatred on religious grounds, exploiting social media platforms.

Stating that “Islam is not so weak”, Shabana took to Twitter to school the online trollers.

Appalled to read that @iamsrk Diwali greeting invites wrath of rabid Islamists, gets called a “False Muslim” for sporting a tilak!”FUNDOS get a life! Islam is not so weak that it stands threatened by what is a beautiful Indian custom.Indias beauty is in her GangaJamuni tehzeeb — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) October 28, 2019

​In her tweet, the 69-year old actress highlighted how India’s “Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb” is its beauty.

“Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb” (Ganges-Yamuna Culture) is an Urdu term about the syncretic fusion of Hindu cultural elements with Muslim religious elements.

Most netizens seemed to agree with Shabana’s tweet and commented with disappointed reactions towards the religious trolls.

Empty vessels make more noise.they think spirituality is a.shallow subject about wearing a tilak Or not wearing a tilak. Spirituality is beyond materialistic rituals. — vandana (@vandyn75) October 29, 2019

I agree with u mam. Some people are defining religion and its rule on their own — Naru The Chor (@GodiMediaKaPapa) October 28, 2019

@iamsrk has been an easy target. Muslims calls him false muslim. He is a proud indian but has been called traitor. He has represented India with his art and doesn't required any certificate from fundamentalists. — Arc mak (@ArunMakwana7) October 28, 2019

Shah Rukh Khan is expected to announce three film projects on his 54th birthday, 2 November. He was last seen in the Hindi movie “Zero”, starring actresses Anuskha Sharma and Katrina Kaif as well, in 2018.