Tech-Savvy Couple Robbed Houses After Learning Hacks from YouTube Videos in India

New Delhi (Sputnik): More often than not, we find ourselves browsing through YouTube to find tutorials and learn things to use in our daily life, but a couple from India has resorted to using the video streaming site to learn break-in methods for a very unsavoury cause.

A young couple from the Indian state of Maharashtra has been arrested for allegedly robbing houses after learning break-in techniques from YouTube videos, Nagpur police said on Tuesday.

The tech-savvy duo, Shailesh Vasanta Dumbre, 29, and Gauri Gomade, 21, used to conduct two to three robberies every month to support their lavish lifestyle, the police said.

They were also accused of stealing Rs. 200,000 ($2,818) from a house in Mankapur, Uttar Pradesh, in April.

The couple reportedly lived in a rented apartment and watched home break-in videos. They perfected their skills by practicing with gas-cutters at home.

The pair learned how to pull out latches from doors, use gas-cutters to open doors, and open windows without being noticed. They were apparently scouring YouTube videos to learn techniques on how to pry open ATMs.

The police seized a gas-cutter gun, oxygen cylinders, and other tools used during their burglaries.

Accused Shailesh Vasanta Dumbre holds a degree in business management, while her partner Gauri Gomade is still pursuing studies in the arts.