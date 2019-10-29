Body of Female Thai Millionaire Found Entombed in Fridge, Large Sums Stolen From Account

Thai property developer Wannee Jiracharoenying has been missing since 18 October. Her body was recently found stuffed in her own refrigerator and a large amount of money withdrawn from her bank account after the death.

The dead body of Thai millionaire businesswoman Wannee Jiracharoenying has been found entombed in concrete in her own fridge. The 58-year-old woman was last seen on 18 October visiting a local temple in Chiang Mai, the Daily Mail reported.

Jiracharoenying’s older brother Woraphan Jiracharoenying reportedly sounded the alarm after his sister failed to reply to his messages, prompting him to start a search for millionaire, also known as a generous contributer to various charities.

Not only was the late millionaire’s body found stuffed in her own fridge following concerns raised by neighbours about a strong smell coming from the property, but also several large withdrawals have since been made from Jiracharoenying’s bank account. The woman’s car and bank cards have also been reported missing.

Wannee Jiracharoenying, 58, had been missing since October 18 (Picture: ViralPress)



The police are currently investigating her murder, which is believed to be connected to an attempt to steal Jiracharoenying’s financial assets. They are also searching for a friend of the late millionaire called Oom, who could potentially provide more details about the Thai women’s death, but who is also missing.

Media outlets have reported that police were able to capture a part of an alleged suspect’s face, who was recently seen withdrawing money from the victim’s account in the eastern Thai Province of Rayong.

“On the day that the family lost contact with her, the suspect withdrew money from an ATM in Chiang Mai then Chiang Rai and Mae Hong Son. He has already withdrawn a total of 1.2 million baht (around $40,000)", said Police Major General Bundit Tungkhaseranee as quoted by the media.

“The latest information we received from the bank is that the suspect withdrew money again but this time in Rayong, the CCTV from the ATM captured part of their face”.

The woman's body is currently being identified at Maharat Chiang Mai Hospital.