The leader of one of the most popular K-pop groups in history was released from military service, with thousands of fans in attendance to greet him.

G-Dragon, the leader of BigBang and a successful solo artist, made his first post on Instagram on 29 October, attaching the dates of his military service: 2018.2.27 - 2019.10.26.

The musician, whose real name is Kwon Ji-young, returned to civilian life after being discharged from military service on 26 October after having enlisted on 27 February 2018.

At least 3,000 fans gathered to greet their fave:

Fans of #BIGBANG gather for #GDRAGON's military discharge (#GDRAGONISBACK) G-Dragon says: "Thank you for waiting," said G-Dragon, who was wearing a dark brown military uniform and beret. "I will return to my job and faithful to my work." #GDRAGONISBACK #BIGBANG #kpop pic.twitter.com/MSMg5P7o3D — Flair (@FlairSister) October 29, 2019

​“Thank you for waiting”, the artist reportedly told his fans. “I will return to my job and faithful to my work”.

VIPs (official name of BigBang fandom) reacted to the star's first post on Instagram with excitement amid uncertainty about the group's future.

I'M CRYIMG HLGKF HUHU JIYONG POSTED AND IT'S OUR FIRST KWON JIYONG IG UPDATE AFTER HIS MILITARY DISCHARGE 😭😭😭



LOVE YOU ALWAYS, JIYONG!!

I MISSED YOU @IBGDRGN!!!!

pic.twitter.com/yBzJn0zLGl — 💤 (@ACTJISUS) October 29, 2019

Omg!!!!! 😭😭 This is the latest post of our KING JIYONG!!! 👑 Welcome backkk!!! We miss you so damn much G-Dragon!!! I LOVED YOU!! SARANGHAE!!! @IBGDRGN 😭😍💛 #GDRAGON pic.twitter.com/XlRsyoNZRD — 권지용 (@Amoyakeeeyt) October 29, 2019

To say I'm proud is an understatement. Congratulations again, Sergeant Kwon! ❤️ @IBGDRGN pic.twitter.com/RuZibnsGyZ — ange (@kjy_psdr) October 29, 2019

​It is unknown whether G-Dragon will continue his career as a solo artist or if there are any plans for a BigBang comeback, as no official statement has been made yet. The artist's label, YG Entertainment, is facing trouble after a series of scandals, one of which resulted in BigBang member Seungri resigning from the industry.