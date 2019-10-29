Fury Online as Pakistani Servicemen Attend Music Concert to Observe Kashmir 'Black Day'

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian Parliament scrapped the decades-old special status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir in August. Soon afterwards Delhi clamped down on the region with curfews and communications blackout. Several restrictions have reportedly been lifted recently, and services to post-paid phone numbers have been normalised as well.

As Pakistan observed “Black Day” in Islamabad to show solidarity with Kashmiris on Sunday, some photographs and video clips of Pakistani army personnel dancing with pop singer Humaira Arshad have literally ignited social media.

The army faced netizens’ wrath after videos of the event were shared by model and singer Humaira on social media, forcing her to promptly delete them in view of the strong backlash.

Singer Humaira Arshad has now deleted her tweet on the musical show held in GHQ on the "Kashmir Black Day". pic.twitter.com/BkVnkSR46Y — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) October 28, 2019

​The event was organised by Pakistan's military Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) media wing and aimed to give officers the opportunity to express solidarity with Kashmiris living in Indian-administered Kashmir.

The result, however, was that many people in India and Pakistan met the event with sharp criticism.

Meanwhile DS ISPR Asif Kapur caught doing Dandi Bhangra....err......Bole Dance... pic.twitter.com/I8OdKrQfI7 — reachaj (@reachaj1) October 28, 2019

Plenty of Shaheen Missiles fired on Indian checkpost during the night and #Kashmir will be liberated before Humaira arshad`s next concert at ISPR GHQ AT ISLAMABAD?



It seems that Pak regime now as a policy has adopted to use dancers / singers for fighting #India pic.twitter.com/roDm98uIML — Faraz Muhammad Fateh (@farazmfateh) October 28, 2019

The tweet humaira arshad deleted ..music show in G.H.Q on 27th October kashmir day...shame on our army kashmir is burning and they r having fun..#مہرہ_بھاگ_نہ_پائے pic.twitter.com/bgQ1VlBmsC — Ali Khan (@AliKhan17891619) October 28, 2019

Yesterday, an ISPR musical show was held in Islamabad to observe Kashmir Black Day where model/singer Humaira Arshad performed and the invitees danced. pic.twitter.com/aq4L5wDmD4 — shazada Khan (@ShadhGull) October 28, 2019

If this govt or Pak Army compromised on Kashmir, I swear we would not forgive them. After some serious critics Humaira Arshad deleted this tweet. pic.twitter.com/TwUQg4A4of — Sohaib Rashid (@sohaib2691) October 28, 2019

ISPR organised a gala evening with Singer Humaira Arshad in the GHQ on the "Kashmir Black Day". Pakistan Generals showed solidarity by dancing. I just hope there was no car-o-bar. pic.twitter.com/2Iv3zpcYcl — Snehesh Alex Philip (@sneheshphilip) October 28, 2019

​Demanding the immediate lifting of the curfew and communications blackout in Kashmir, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had called for the observance of “Black Day” to express "unflinching moral, political and diplomatic support" to the people of Kashmir.

State-run Radio Pakistan reported that several programmes, including rallies and seminars, were planned throughout the country to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.