John Cena Shares Caption-Less Picture of This Bollywood Star Amid Diwali Festival Celebrations

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood’s quirky fashion icon Ranveer Singh made a colourful appearance on the official Instagram handle of 16-time World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) champion John Cena over the weekend.

Known for his unusual posts on Instagram, John Cena has shared a non-captioned picture of Ranveer Singh dressed in a multi-coloured loose shirt, flashing his abs and sporting a pair of over-the-top shades over his moustache.

The 34-year old Bollywood actor was quick to react to the former international wrestler’s post and came at it with, “Can’t see me” comment, relating to Cena’s trademark catchphrase "You can't see me".

Ranveer and Cena’s “online” bond has sparked a wave of reactions on social media:

@JohnCena post more photos of Ranveer Singh than @RanveerOfficial himself on insta... true fan cena. Still people can’t see him. — lakhnawi nawab (@zindagijhandbaa) October 26, 2019

​The wrestler also wished his 12.4 million Instagram followers “Happy Diwali” – one of India’s biggest festivals - the celebration of the defeat of good over evil, when the country is lit up in colourful lights.

However, this is not the first time that 24-year old Cena has publicly displayed his fascination for India and Indian celebrities with bizarre Instagram posts.

Ranveer has featured on Cena’s profile previously as well, along with other B-town biggies and sports personalities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, Diler Mehendi and Kapil Sharma among others, all in bizarre posts.

Justifying his reason for posting caption-less pictures, Cena’s Insta bio reads, “Welcome to my Instagram. These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy.”

The former wrestler has been away from the in-ring action for a quite some time now, focusing primarily on his Hollywood career as an actor.

While Cena's voice will be heard in the upcoming "Dolittle" movie, the WWE champion is also set to feature in the "Fast And The Furious" franchise, joining his ring-colleague Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.