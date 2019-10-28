John Cena Shares Caption-Less Picture of This Bollywood Star Amid Diwali Festival Celebrations

Known for his unusual posts on Instagram, John Cena has shared a non-captioned picture of Ranveer Singh dressed in a multi-coloured loose shirt, flashing his abs and sporting a pair of over-the-top shades over his moustache.
View this post on Instagram
The 34-year old Bollywood actor was quick to react to the former international wrestler’s post and came at it with, “Can’t see me” comment, relating to Cena’s trademark catchphrase "You can't see me".
Ranveer and Cena’s “online” bond has sparked a wave of reactions on social media:
This needs more context please @JohnCena @RanveerOfficial pic.twitter.com/eV2gHs8mg6— Nebula (@nebula_ik) October 26, 2019
@JohnCena post more photos of Ranveer Singh than @RanveerOfficial himself on insta... true fan cena. Still people can’t see him.— lakhnawi nawab (@zindagijhandbaa) October 26, 2019
This is pyaar from saat samundar pàar #johncena posts @ranveersingh's pic on his timeline have a look #everyoneloves #ranveersingh#ranveersinghfans #bollywood #weloveyou #bollywoodactor https://t.co/97PyrDEkYi— Rj Nidhi1 (@Nidhi1Rj) October 27, 2019
@JohnCena who really is your social media manager? @RanveerOfficial pic.twitter.com/Mz5AE9pKyd— KALIAAA (@kitne_aadmi) October 26, 2019
The wrestler also wished his 12.4 million Instagram followers “Happy Diwali” – one of India’s biggest festivals - the celebration of the defeat of good over evil, when the country is lit up in colourful lights.
View this post on Instagram
However, this is not the first time that 24-year old Cena has publicly displayed his fascination for India and Indian celebrities with bizarre Instagram posts.
Ranveer has featured on Cena’s profile previously as well, along with other B-town biggies and sports personalities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, Diler Mehendi and Kapil Sharma among others, all in bizarre posts.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Justifying his reason for posting caption-less pictures, Cena’s Insta bio reads, “Welcome to my Instagram. These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy.”
The former wrestler has been away from the in-ring action for a quite some time now, focusing primarily on his Hollywood career as an actor.
While Cena's voice will be heard in the upcoming "Dolittle" movie, the WWE champion is also set to feature in the "Fast And The Furious" franchise, joining his ring-colleague Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
All comments
Show new comments (0)