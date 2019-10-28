Hanoi Says UK Has Sent Docs for Four of Those Who Died in Lorry to Vietnam for Verification - Report

British police previously announced that at least four of the 39 migrants found dead in a container that arrived from Belgium, were allegedly Vietnamese citizens, while others had arrived from China.

Hanoi announced on Monday that the UK had sent information about several individuals found dead in a truck last week in order to identify them.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is developing dossiers of possible victims but until now there have been no grounds to confirm Vietnamese nationals are among the victims", Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son told reporters, adding that the dossiers had been given to Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security for "verification coordination".

According to the Vietnamese police, however, several people have recently reported missing relatives, so the authorities have collected samples of their DNA in order to identify possible links between them and the smuggling victims.

In the meantime, at least four people have been arrested in the UK, and one man detained in Ireland after the discovery of a container with 39 dead people inside.

© REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAY Police are seen at the scene where bodies were discovered in a lorry container, in Grays, Essex, Britain October 23, 2019

The preliminary reports suggest that the horrific cargo arrived in the UK from Zeebrugge, Belgium. The people in the refrigerated container allegedly suffocated or died from carbon monoxide poisoning before they were loaded onto the lorry near London.

At the same time, nine people were found alive in a separate truck on a highway in Essex.