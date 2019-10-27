Int’l Fans Support Monsta X Amid MeToo Scandal While K-Pop Band Grilled at Home

Two members of the popular K-Pop boy band Monsta X Minhyuk and Wonho made a poorly-received joke during a speech at a fan signing event on 9 March but the video of the incident spread on Twitter only on 25 October, just before the group’s scheduled comeback with their new mini album 'Follow: Find You.'

In that specific fansign minhyuk made reference to that meme that k-mbb made during the world tour .

Minhyuk : Mr.nipple please talk

Wonho : me too me too ( means : i want to talk too )

Wonho was raising his hand like he was asking for permission to talk

​​The footage shows Minhyuk putting his mic on Wonho's chest and saying in Korean, "Mr. Nipple, please say something" while Wonho puts his hand up and shouts in English, "Me too".

The video was initially posted on the official fanpage of MonstaX and caused a storm among Korean fans, according to local media reports. Those who watched it criticised the boys, claiming Minhyuk and Wonho had laughed at the MeToo movement.

Most international fans, however, rushed to Twitter to support the musicians, saying that the situation was taken out of context and that there was no fault on the part of the singers, who didn't mean to hurt anyone.

Actually saying "me too" in Korea kinda got it own meaning now, since the movement, from what I know? Though the whole situation is still so horrible for wonho and I just hate how it escalated :<

Lots of people are talking about wonho made a joke about “me too”.

I think he just want to speak English to foreign monbebes.He didn't mean that.

but they just invalidate our opinions for not being korean. Like i deleted bc they make me feel so bad. They are "defending the movement" but talkimg like our opinions doesn't matter. No one will defend him if there is a solid proof or something else but they don't really+

This is stupid. Obviously none of us know Wonho irl, but come on. He loves mbb more than I've ever seen anyone love their fans. If u really think that he would purposefully make a joke about MeToo; fuck you.

An anti edited a clip making it look like Wonho was disrespecting the metoo movement. In all reality he was asking he would speak some English too.

After the incident Starship agency made an official statement and made an apology on behalf of the Monsta X members. But that statement did not appease fans, who demanded the apology from the singers themselves. Minhyuk and Wonho posted messages, too, on the official fanpage of Monsta X, trying to clear up the situation, saying they did not intend to laugh or bring harm to victims of sexual harrasment and that they going to reflect deeply on the situation and be more careful in actions and words to prevent hurting people.

@OfficialMonstaX #MONSTAX_MH



Please don’t apologize! You & Wonho were maliciously & falsely accused of saying something about MeToo! That asshole admitted to LYING & making up the whole thing to sabotage #MONSTA_X_COMEBACK !



I hope @superstar_SHIP will take action against them! https://t.co/LjtCv2wpYH — susan sing (@firefox_53) October 26, 2019

​MeToo movement , a movement against sexual harassment and sexual assault, started on MySpace in 2006, but spread virally in 2017 as a hashtag in an attempt to demonstrate the widespread prevalence of sexual assault and harassment, especially in the workplace.