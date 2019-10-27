Hong Kong Police Use Water Cannons to Disperse Protesters at Unauthorized Rally - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hong Kong police deployed water cannons to disperse protesters in the popular among tourists district of Tsim Sha Tsui, the South China Morning Postreported Sunday.

Hundreds of protesters gathered for an unauthorized rally outside the Hong Kong Space Museum, according to the South China Morning Post. Several demonstrators were detained.

Earlier in the day, the demonstrators reportedly threw objects at the police and shouted insults at them. In response, the police used batons, tear gas and pepper spray.

The mass protests started in China's special administrative region in early June as a reaction to a highly unpopular bill that would have allowed people to be extradited to the mainland. The protests eventually escalated into violent confrontations between demonstrators and the police.

Hong Kong law enforcement officers maintain that they use force proportionately and only in response to violent acts or unlawful behavior by the protesters. Beijing views the situation in Hong Kong as a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expresses full support for the actions of the local authorities.